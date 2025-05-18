MrBeast YouTuber sued by Mexico for taking advantage of its sacred archeological heritage to promote commercial brand as government now seeks damages. Did a content creator go overboard?

Mexico has accused a YouTuber of taking advantage of its archeological heritage to garner massive hits on social media, arguing the content creator, MrBeast ‘inappropriately’ using its ‘sacred’ Mayan sites to advertise a chocolate brand.

In the video, titled ‘I Explored 2000 Year Old Ancient Temples,’ MrBeast ( Jimmy Donaldson, 27, in real life) explores the ancient Mayan cities including Calakmul and Chichen Itza in southeastern Mexico.

Video of the content creator visiting the sacred Mayan ruins, since being uploaded on May 10 has garnered more than 65.8 million views amid Mr Beast’s 395 million subscribers on YouTube.

‘I can’t believe the government’s letting us do this,’ social media star said after entering a pyramid, prompting criticism from several users who complained that MrBeast had access to areas restricted to Mexicans.

On Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum requested clarification on the conditions under which the YouTuber was granted access.

In the video, the celebrity also advertises his own brand snacks, calling them ‘Mayan-approved,’ prompting an official complaint from the National Institute of Archaeology and History (INAH).

While Mexico is ‘pleased that YouTubers and all the world’s young people appreciate the value of our indigenous civilizations,’ it ‘strongly condemns those who take advantage,’ the institute wrote in a social media post.

The permit issued to production company Full Circle Media did not authorize ‘the use of the image of the archaeological sites for the advertising of commercial brands for private profit,’ it added. ‘The nation’s heritage, which is public by nature, cannot be exploited by commercial enterprises.’

Mexico is ‘demanding compensation for damages and a public retraction, due to noncompliance with the terms,’ the released statement further added.

The YouTuber has since denied any wrongdoing.

‘This video … was meant to highlight these treasured Mayan sites in Mexico,’ a spokesperson for MrBeast told the nypost. ‘No advertisement material was shot on any archaeological sites overseen by INAH, so it is unfortunate that this has turned into a political issue.’

In Merida, the capital of Yucatan state where Chichen Itza is located, several residents expressed their disapproval of the access given to the YouTuber.

‘Restrictions and regulations should apply to everyone: domestic tourists, foreign visitors, as well as us locals,’ said tour guide Jose Elias Aguayo, 53.

That said some have placed blame squarely on Mexican authorities, with one commentator on social media writer, ‘The mistake is not MrBeast’s, it is the one who gave them permission from the beginning without investigating the type of content he produces.’

Wrote another, ‘Continuing with this farce of sanctioning the YouTuber will only further undermine the government’s credibility.’

Responded another, ‘What a way to shoot yourself in the foot. You got some free publicity… Keep your ego to a minimum.’

Contemplated another, ‘If he was broke no one would care.’

While another added, ‘If only Mexico would attack the cartels with such ferocity.’

MrBeast topped the Forbes list for the highest-paid YouTuber in 2024 and has an estimated net worth of $550 million.