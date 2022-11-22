Spanish tourist ‘Lady Chichén Itzá,’ mobbed after climbing Mayan pyramid in Mexico. The temple a Unesco heritage site bans visitors climbing its steps.

Who is she? An unidentified female tourist in Mexico found herself at the bay of angry mobs after she ascending an ancient Mayan pyramid, where she was filmed ‘disrespectfully’ dancing on the stairs.

The unidentified woman, who is said to be a Spanish national, sparked outrage Monday when she ignored rules barring visitors from climbing the ancient Mayan Temple of Kukulcán in Chichén Itzá, which was named in 2007 one of the New 7 Wonders of the World by UNESCO.

After reaching the top, the blonde woman donning bright-red tights and a blue T-shirt, gyrated her hips and waved her arms, drawing loud jeers from a large group of tourists from the ground below. Some of them were heard calling the disrespectful visitor an ‘a–hole’ and an ‘idiot’ in Spanish according to video posted on social media (see below).

So incensed were witnesses, that some of them proceeded to jeer, ‘jail, jail, jail’ and ‘lock her up’.

The clueless tourist was filmed briefly entering the temple room, before descending the pyramid’s 365 steps where she was met by a baying mob, some of whom poured water on her, knocking off her hat and yanking at her hair along with hurling insults at her.

Protected world heritage site

The woman, since dubbed ‘Lady Chichén Itzá,’ was then taken away by officials with the Mexican Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The unnamed woman was arrested by the local police and fine an unspecified amount for climbing the world heritage site, which has been off-limits to visitors since 2008 to protect it from destruction, erosion and graffiti, Riviera Maya News reported.

Penalties established by Mexico’s Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Areas range anywhere from $2,500 to more than $5,000, depending on the severity of the damage to a protected site.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Monday that the temple, also known as El Castillo, has not been harmed.

Ascending the 82-ft pyramid at the Chichen Itza archaeological site – formerly one of the most important centres of the Mayan civilisation – has been prohibited since 2008.

The step-pyramid was built by the Maya civilization sometime between the 8th and 12th centuries AD to serve as a temple to Kukulcán, the Feather Serpent god.

Chichen Itza is one of the most visited archeological sites in Mexico with over 2.6 million tourists annual visitors.

The incident comes nearly a year after a woman from Tijuana, Mexico, was fined for climbing the same pyramid while allegedly drunk.