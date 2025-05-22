Engaged Baton Rouge, Louisiana couple killed hours apart in two separate fatal car crashes after JR Collins rushed to fiancee’s crash scene only to be killed in car accident, on same stretch of road, where Alexus Lee was also killed. Couple leave behind 4 year old son..

Define tragedy? A Baton Rouge, Louisiana couple engaged to be married died hours apart last week in two separate fatal car crashes.

Alexus Lee, 25 and her fiancee, JR Collins, 35, of East Baton Rouge Parish, La, had just bought a house and were planning their wedding for February 2026. The couple who also shared a 4 year old son were looking forward to their futures together. But it was not to be.

Louisiana State Police say Alexus Lee lost control of her SUV last Friday shortly after 2 a.m. She crashed into a culvert on Plank Road in Zachary, and the SUV overturned. She died at the scene, WAFB reported.

Investigators called her fiancee, JR Collins to tell him what happened, with the groom to be driving to the crash scene. On his way there, troopers say he lost control of his car just before 3:45 a.m. and hit a tree on Plank Road just outside the town of Clinton. He was ejected and died at the scene.

Troopers say neither Alexus Lee nor JR Collins was wearing a seat belt.

‘I love them and I’m gonna miss both of them, and I’m gonna find the strength to go ahead,’ Collins’ father, Arthur Collins, told WAFB.

Alexus Lee was a recent Southern University graduate who taught at East Feliciana STEAM Academy. JR Collins was a truck driver who loved sports cars.

The couple leave behind their 4-year-old son, Gabriel.

The families of both victims had slated a joint celebration of life for the couple Wednesday morning.

State police say both crashes remain under investigation.

And then there were these comments below on the web that made this author wonder. See what you think?

‘Not a coincidence. They were so spiritually connected when one left the other had to go too.’

‘Someone should have gone to that young man rather than calling to inform him and letting him drive in such a state.’

‘Both of them loss control on the same street around same time there more to the story like someone play with their cars idk.’