Django Rosenbaum, North Carolina motorcyclist killed in head on Catawba County crash with vehicle. Bike rider was speeding and not wearing helmet when he lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. No charges filed.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist ‘traveling’ at high speeds, died Friday night in a head-on crash with a car on Hudson Chapel Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Django Alexander Rosenbaum of Sherrills Ford, N.C, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash that occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Chapel Road and Brown Chapel Road.

According to investigators, Rosenbaum was traveling west on Hudson Chapel Road on his motorcycle when he lost control of the bike. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound car head-on, officials said.

Excessive speed cited in motorcycle head on crash

Rosenbaum was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, WCNC reported citing troopers.

The driver of the car, along with two passengers, were not injured in the collision.

The preliminary investigation points to excessive speed as contributing factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol. It remained unclear what speed the victim was traveling at when he lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

The road was closed for about two hours while investigators worked at the scene.

No charges will be filed, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A regard of Django Rosenbaum‘s social media profile revealed him to be an avid motorcylist enthusiast.