Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting: dispute between students leads to five to six gun shots fired, four students injured including 17 year old male shot in the leg and a 17 year old who was taken into custody.

A shooting at a Dallas, Texas area school on Tuesday afternoon led to a large police response according to local media. The shooting comes following a ‘dispute between students.’

An active shooter call prompted the response, which unfolding just after 1 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, located on Langdon Road off Interstate 20 in Southeast Dallas. By 1:45 p.m., the active threat had ended, WFAA reported.

According to the Dallas Fire-Rescue who were called to the scene, at least 5-6 gunshots were reportedly heard inside the building, and one victim — a 17-year-old male — was shot in the leg. The victim according to sources was in stable condition along with another three students injured.

🇺🇸 Video captures students evacuating and law enforcement reacting to a shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School. pic.twitter.com/0wL9BoiuNL https://t.co/VvHfmn7wSd — The Global Beacon (@globalbeaconn) April 15, 2025

17 year old gunman taken into custody

Helicopter footage from the school showed numerous police vehicles, fire trucks and paramedics in the parking lot areas surrounding the school. Also, footage showed dozens of children running from the school across a grassy area. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 1:06 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

Preliminary releases from Dallas Independent School District told of four students shot, including a 17 year old male in the leg with the gunman, a 17 year old taken into custody.

The identity of the shooter was not immediately known with police saying that a 17 year old student gunman was taken into custody ABC News reported.

It was reported the weapon used in the shooting was brought bypassing security and metal detectors at the school.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School has a few statistics displaying their population is 73%-percent economically disadvantaged, 72%-percent are enrolled in the Free Lunch program, 99%-percent minority enrollment & subject proficiency performance numbers are so low according to USNews. — ˗ˏˋ BeautyBubble ˎˊ˗🇺🇸🇮🇹🇵🇷🇩🇪 (@BeautyBubble) April 15, 2025

Of note, the school is 98% Black and Hispanic, and 73% come from low-income families.

According to data from the Dallas ISD, 894 students are enrolled at the high school.

No known motive was immediately known.

Tuesday’s incident wasn’t the first emergency response at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in recent memory.

Last year, in April 2024, a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School left one student injured after a teen brought a weapon into the school on account of a broken metal detector.