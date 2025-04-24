Teri Suiter, Spokane Valley, Washington state woman stabs her own adult daughter and mother, in a bid ‘to get even’ for ‘ruining her life.’

A Washington state woman is accused of stabbing her adult daughter and her mother in a bid to ‘get even’ after accusing them of ‘ruining her life.’

Teri Suiter, 43, is alleged to have attacked both her adult daughter, then her mother moments later at a Spokane Valley residence, Monday night.

Suiter’s daughter told investigators she was in her room with her own child when her mother walked in and stabbed her. She said she was stabbed a second time when she blocked Suiter from her child and fought her mother out of the room.

Spokane women gets even with family members for ‘ruining her life’

Moments later, after managing to get Suiter, out of the room, she heard her grandmother — Suiter’s mother — crying for help and ran to provide assistance

As she ran into the room, she heard Suiter tell her own mother, ‘I hope you die.’

According to KREM, Suiter allegedly stabbed her mother and then shoved her down the stairs before stabbing her again. The daughter said she grabbed a baby gate to fight Suiter off her mother. She got Suiter away from them and called 911, telling deputies she was still armed.

Deputies according to an arrest affidavit were forced to use a stun gun to get Suiter to drop the knife. At a certain point, Suiter had resorted to attempting to stabbing herself.

Suiter’s daughter suffering stab wounds to the back and upper left chest while the older woman suffered more serious cuts to the he left and right sides of her chest. She remained in critical condition on Tuesday and told detectives that Suiter told her she was getting ‘even with you for ruining my life,’ court documents stated, KXLY reported.

Both victims said the attack was unprovoked. A statement from the victims was read in court on Tuesday.

‘This is not a sane woman,’ the statement said. Suiter was charged with two counts of first degree assault and ordered held on a $500,000 bond. She is due back in court on May 6.

The identities of both family member victims was not revealed.