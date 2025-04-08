John Lee, Sacramento, California man, 80, arrested in Sutter County hunting accident after firing into brush, only to shoot Shawn Parrish, 65, dead instead. Both men who were turkey hunting were not together.

An 80-year-old California man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man while hunting for turkeys, in a state wildlife area police say.

John Lee, of Sacramento is alleged to have fired a single gunshot that went into the back of the head of another hunter, Shawn Parrish, 65, in the Fremont Wier Wildlife Area, Sutter County in what is thought to be a hunting accident.

In a press release, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, also of Sacramento, dying at the scene. It remained unclear if either man knew each other.

Sacramento, California man, 65 killed turkey hunting by 80 year old

Lee, was booked into the Sutter County Jail for second-degree murder and negligent discharge of a firearm. Bail was set at $1 million.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lee and Parrish were not hunting together.

Sutter County deputies responded to reports of a hunting incident on Sunday, April 6, at approximately 9:00 a.m., near Gifford Road in the Fremont Weir Wildlife Area, the release stated.

When they arrived, they found Parrish with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Despite first responders providing life-saving measures on Parrish, he was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lee reportedly fired his shotgun into the bush, hoping to shoot a turkey, though unaware of what he was aiming at, KCRA reported.

Lee’s arraignment is set for April 9.