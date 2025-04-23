: About author bio at bottom of article.

Roshawn Gatlin, Lake Park, Florida mom stabs 3 year old daughter 20 times at Palm County family home. Was assault the result of postpartum depression?

A Florida mother has been accused of stabbing her 3 year old daughter more than 20 times, nearly killing her at a Palm County residence.

Roshawn S. Gatlin, 27, upon her arrest on Monday was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the family home, Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a stabbing, WPBF reported.

Responding deputies met with the victim’s father who told them surveillance cameras at the Lake Park home allegedly showed Gatlin going into the kitchen and getting a large knife.

Footage allegedly showed Gatlin then taking her daughter’s hand and bringing her to a nearby hallway, NBC Miami reported.

The girl who was transported to hospital, suffered deep wounds to her torso and arm. The injuries were described as non ‘life threatening.’

Deputies revealed the mom confessing to stabbing her daughter following her arrest.

Postpartum depression?

The violent assault led to questions whether the mother was suffering postpartum depression.

An understanding of what causes a mother to harm her own children centers on dramatic decrease of hormones following childbirth (specifically estrogen and progesterone levels) which in some instances, can trigger ongoing depressive episodes.

According to the mayoclinic, ‘Untreated postpartum depression can last for months or longer, sometimes becoming an ongoing depressive disorder. Mothers may stop breastfeeding, have problems bonding with and caring for their infants, and be at increased risk of suicide. Even when treated, postpartum depression increases a woman’s risk of future episodes of major depression.’

Gatlin remains held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bail. She was ordered by a judge not have contact with minor children or witnesses.