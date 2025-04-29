: About author bio at bottom of article.

Rebecca Anne Sayegh, Toms River Police Officer arrested assaulting 2 in violent home invasion as NJ cop’s arrest comes months after filing sexual harassment lawsuit against her employer accusing the police force of passing her up for promotions.

An off-duty female police officer in New Jersey was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and then assaulting two people inside in a violent home invasion, authorities said.

Toms River Police Officer Rebecca Anne Sayegh — who previously sued her department for alleged sexual harassment — is accused of illegally entering a Berkeley Township residence just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Home invasion described as domestic disturbance

The 32-year-old cop allegedly ‘smashed the front glass door’ of the property before assaulting and threatening the two people who lived there.

Moments before the alleged home invasion, the off-duty cop also trashed the hood of one of the victims’ cars parked in the driveway of the Evernhan Avenue home, prosecutors alleged.

It wasn’t immediately clear if — or how — Sayegh knew the others involved.

However, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said officers had responded to a ‘domestic disturbance.’

It remained unclear the dynamic of the relationship between Sayegh and her victims and how she came to target the two individuals.

Sexual harassment lawsuit and passed over for promotion

Sayegh was arrested at the scene after initially resisting arrest, authorities said.

She was charged with a slew of charges, including home invasion burglary, assault, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

The cop is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

‘As per our chief of police, we do not have a comment on the matter and refer all inquiries to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office,’ Toms River police Lt. Ron Sermarini told the Asbury Park Press when asked about the officer’s arrest.

The incident comes roughly six months after Sayegh filed a lawsuit against her employer alleging that a ‘boys club’ in the department ranks resulted in her being sexually harassed and passed over for promotions.

The officer’s lawsuit was dismissed by a judge two weeks ago according to NJ1015.

Sayegh has worked for the Toms River Police Department since 2016.

News 12 previously reported the officer being honored for courage after running into a burning home to save a woman and her pets.

Toms River Police Chief Peter Sundack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.