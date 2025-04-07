Calls mount to deport anti-Trump Hands Off activist after admitting she is...

Calls have mounted to deport an unabashed anti-Trump activist after admitting during a Hands Off protest this weekend that she is undocumented & unafraid.

‘I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer and unashamed,’ Greisa Martinez Rosas a vocal national immigration activist was heard saying while attending a Washington DC rally critical of President Trump’s policies including mass deportation, widespread tariffs and spending cuts carried out by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

A short clip of Rosas’ proclamation went viral, garnering at least a million views on various posts on X.

Martinez Rosas who heads up pro-immigration group ‘United We Dream’ inspired calls to have the undocumented immigrant, a vocal critics of deportation of illegal migrants, herself to now be deported.

‘Deport her. Now,’ one user said.

Wrote another, ‘Lock her up.’

Posted another, ‘Imagine the audacity being in a country illegally and thinking you have the right to protest against the administration in this country… absolutely insane.’

Reflected another, ‘If that’s her status, treat her fairly and DEPORT HER as many others like her are DEPORTED. No discrimination.’

Several people sought to notify Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, while others suggested that Rosas’ public display would make her a target by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

‘The only thing she didn’t tell ICE is her home address,’ one X user wrote. ‘I’m confident they can look that up.’

‘I guess we will see her arrested later this week, thanks for coming forward to let ICE know where you are,’ another commenter said.

Rosas is originally from Hidalgo, Mexico and came to the US as a child, growing up in Dallas, according to her bio on the University of Illinois Chicago website. She is the executive director of United We Dream, which is a youth immigrant network made up of more than 400,000 members.

Rosas has long been an activist and agitator, leading student walk-outs in Texas back in 2006 and supporting pro-immigration policies both locally and nationally for a decade.

She is a DACA recipient, meaning that while she is technically undocumented, she has been afforded certain protections under the policy.

As part of her DACA status, she has a work permit, which must be renewed every two years.

Her father was deported after he was caught driving without a license and died last year, and her mother died in 2018.

Rosas proudly campaigns for many liberal ideals on her social media – and has previously written opinion pieces for the New York Times.

Rosas statements during the D.C rally were made in front of tens of thousands attendees who had come to the nation’s capital, one of over 1,400 protests held at locations around the country on Saturday to protest what many decry the usurpation of civil rights and liberties amid concerns of the assault on healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare and the eradication of social security.

Democratic and left-wing groups along with some MAGA followers who ‘felt betrayed’ came out in force opposing DOGE mandates, cuts, along with the assault of civil rights, liberties and due process.

The protests which were planned and organized more than a month ago were likely further heavily attended following the eradication of trillions of dollars from equity portfolios and retirement accounts following the announcement of Trump’s pro tariff policy on Wednesday leading to a world wide equity bloodbath and heightened concerns of a global recession.

Read one placard, ‘The only minority destroying this country are the billionaires.’

Read another which was upticked 5.5 million times, ‘Do not let this A$$hole destroy our democracy.’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — one of the speakers at the DC demonstration — said people have ‘the right to call the president deranged for crashing our economy, destroying $6 trillion of wealth and turning my 401(k) into a 201k.’

Republicans are now bracing for what could be to come in the mid-terms.