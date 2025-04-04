Elena Milby Bardin, Kentucky teacher charged with sex abuse of Adair County juvenile inmate who she asked to kill husband in alleged murder plot.

A teacher in Kentucky has been accused of sexually abusing an inmate at a an Adair County juvenile detention center where she worked — and then trying to get the youngster to kill her husband.

Elena Milby Bardin, 27, was arrested after a routine search of a boy’s room at the county’s juvenile detention center on March 27 unearthed ‘letters and explicit material’ the alleged victim had been sent by the teacher, who was assigned to teach there, according to Kentucky State Police.

Juvenile victim solicited to kill Kentucky husband

Evidence ‘revealed that Ms. Bardin had subjected the juvenile to illegal sexual contact and provided him with sexually explicit images of herself,’ police alleged, without saying how old the boy was.

The evidence also showed Bardin had ‘solicited’ the same boy ‘to kill her husband,’ the statement said.

It did not elaborate on exactly how it was requested, or why, and there was no mention of any attempts being made on the spouse’s life.

Bardin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with solicitation of murder as well as first-degree sexual abuse and distributing obscene matter to minors.

She was booked at the Adair County Detention Center, where no bond has been set, according to jail records.

Bardin does not have a lawyer at this time and there is no date yet for her first court appearance.

The juvenile has not been charged with any crimes at this time.

It was not clear how old how the juvenile came to end up at the correctional facility.