Was Dinari Mcalmont, Maryland man vacationing with his parents in the Bahamas murdered? Son’s deceased body found along beach as investigators await the results of an autopsy as mother, Michelle McAlmont, demands justice. Son is alleged to have spat at resort staff.

What went wrong? A Maryland family is demanding answers after they say their 23 year old son was ‘beaten to death’ in what was supposed to be a ‘dream vacation’ in the Bahamas.

Dinari Mcalmont, 23, of Bowie, MD, was found dead on the shore of Paradise Island near Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday, April 5, some 12 hours the son and his parents arriving at the Caribbean getaway.

Was Dinari Mcalmont, Maryland man beaten to death?

‘My son was beaten,’ Dinari’s mother, Michelle McAlmont, told Eyewitness News Bahamas after local authorities showed her a photo of her deceased son for identification.

Adding, ‘He was traumatized. His face is damaged. His teeth [had] a lot of froth. His hair that he normally takes so much pride in, he spent a lot of money on products. He takes a lot of pride in his hair — full of sand.’

‘That tells me they beat my son down in the sand,’ the parent continued. ‘I need justice for my baby. I need justice.’

The family told Fox 5 DC that they were planning to stay there for a weekend trip, leaving their hometown of Bowie, Md. on Friday, April 4 and returning on Monday, April 7. However, they are still on the island as local authorities investigate Dinari’s death.

The parents say that Dinari left during dinner to explore the Atlantis resort, where they were staying. They said that nothing was amiss until hours later when resort staff members came to his parent’s room to ask about his whereabouts.

When Dinari’s parents noticed that his location sharing service became inactive, they began searching the property. Michelle also told Eyewitness News Bahamas that she had been trying to text her son to figure out where he was at the time.

Bahama authorities decline to describe death as murder investigation

They eventually filed a missing person’s report when they were unable to find him. After 1 a.m. local time on Saturday, Dinari’s parents were contacted by police about a report that her son allegedly ‘had spat’ at someone, though the details were unclear, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.

‘The police said they were looking for him because apparently he spat on some staff in a restaurant,’ Michelle McAlmont told the FOX5.

Officials searched the resort until McAlmont’s body was discovered on the shoreline on Paradise Island with ‘no vital life signs’ just after 5:30 a.m. April 5, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Resort staff soon after notified Dinari’s parents that their son was found dead.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Shanta Knowles told Eyewitness News Bahamas that they are waiting on the results of Dinari’s autopsy before sharing more information with the public on their investigation into this case.

Of note, authorities to date have not classified the case as murder.

McAlmont’s parents are searching for a lawyer who specializes in international cases while awaiting the outcome of the police investigation.

Travel advisory to the Bahamas

The Bahamian resort said it is working with police during the investigation.

‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests. Our thoughts and condolences are with the guest’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is an active police investigation, and we are fully cooperating,’ the resort told Fox 5 Washington DC.

The US Department of State advised Americans against traveling to the Bahamas, placing a level 2 advisory on the Caribbean nation.

The ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ level was announced on March 30 as the country has experienced serious crimes against and deaths of tourists visiting the island.

Violent crimes — like armed robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults — can occur anywhere in the Bahamas.

The warning specifies that most crimes happen in the main cities of Nassau and Freeport.