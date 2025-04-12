Col. Susannah Meyers, commander of Greenland Space Force base removed for sending wide email making known her personal views about US desires to annex region while failing to maintain official policy and doctrine which she was highly critical of.

Say and do as you’re told…. Not what you think or feel.

The commander of a U.S. base in Greenland was fired after she sent an email to the military calling JD Vance and the Trump administration‘s designs on Greenland ‘not reflective’ of the community the vice president recently visited.

Col. Susannah Meyers, who headed Pituffik Space Base, was on Thursday fired over ‘loss of confidence in her ability to lead,’ according to a Space Force news release.

‘Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,’ the release said in part.

The firing came after Meyers, who assumed control of the 821st Space Base Group in July 2024, sent an email breaking with the Trump administration’s criticism of Denmark and threats to take over Greenland.

‘I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,’ Meyers wrote, according to a Space Force official. The message went out to American, Danish, Greenlandic and Canadians base members, according to a source with knowledge of the email.

The email was first reported by Military.com.

The Pentagon in a release stated the army official was removed for attempting to ‘subvert President Trump’s agenda’.

In a post to X, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote alongside a link to the Military.com report, ‘Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.’

Do you suppose?

Reported the nypost: ‘The base-wide message was a highly unusual move, as publicly speaking out again the executive branch is viewed as not falling in line with the commander-in-chief, and signals to the world that the US military is a disjointed force.’

Meyers — who spent nearly 20 years as an Air Force officer before jumping branches to the Space Force in May 2021 — oversaw roughly 200 airmen and guardians while in command of the US’s northernmost military installation.

Pituffik’s main role is as a radar station and early warning system for ballistic missiles.

Its position, close to the North Pole, is an ideal location to peer over the horizon particularly at Russia.

The US has had a presence at Pituffik since the Second World War due to the permission of Denmark which has sovereignty of Greenland. The US and Denmark are both in NATO and are – theoretically – close and reliable allies.

But Donald Trump’s continued insistence that the US should have take over Greenland has suddenly made the US base’s position controversial.

During a visit to the base days before Meyers’ email went out, Vance slammed Denmark, decrying the European nation, with a population of less than 6 million, for ‘failing’ to keep Greenland safe by underinvesting in defense and not doing enough to beat back Russian and Chinese interests in the Arctic island.

‘Denmark has not kept pace and devoted the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and other nations,’ he said.

Speaking at the White House simultaneously, President Donald Trump said the United States can’t ‘do without’ Greenland. ‘We need Greenland, very importantly for international security,’ he said.

But here’s where matters took a twist.

In her email, Meyers said she spent the weekend after Vance’s visit thinking about ‘the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.’

‘I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly – together,’ she wrote.

About 150 U.S. service members and personnel are stationed at Pituffik, the farthest north of any U.S. military base. Including including civilian contractors from Greenland, Denmark and Canada, the number is closer to 650 persons at the base.

Roughl 57,000 permanent residents make up for the local population living on the Arctic land mass. The land mass is known to have coveted minerals and raw materials, which would almost mean uprooting local indigenous tribes to access.

Trump since returning to office has once again floated the idea of taking over Greenland, including his vow to seize the island. Trump has not ruled out using military force to take control.

‘We’ll get Greenland,’ he told NBC News the day after Vance’s visit.

Vance, in his remarks at the base, took a slightly less aggressive tone, suggesting instead, that Greenlanders ‘would choose to split’ from Denmark and join the United States instead. But would it? And should Greenlanders subordinate to a new dominant power structure?

‘I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,’ the former protege of big tech multi-billionaire, Peter Thiel said.

Denmark has also hit back at the Trump administration. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen responded to Vance’s comments by saying, ‘This is not how you speak to your close allies.’

Nevertheless, Denmark’s parliament on Friday moved toward ratifying a defense cooperation agreement that would give the United States more military rights within the country.

Polls show that Greenlanders favor independence from Denmark while the vast majority oppose Trump’s overtures. Including Col. Susannah Meyers.