Christina Formella hearing: Downers Grove teacher pleads not guilty to sex assault & abuse

Christina Formella hearing: Downers Grove teacher appearing in court pleads not guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. She faces 4-15 years if convicted.

An Illinois high school teacher accused of molesting a 15 year old student appeared in court on Monday morning along with her husband where she pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing and assaulting the boy.

Christina Formella, 30, was arraigned by DuPage County Judge Mia McPherson on one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

If convicted of the assault, she could be sentenced to four to 15 years in prison. Probation is not available.

Downers Grove teacher faces 4-15 years jail if convicted

The abuse counts are probationable. One could also have a sentence of four to 15 years in prison and the other three to seven years according to the dailyherald.

Asked if she raped the student, along with ‘help us understand’ by a reporter, Formella and her husband, Michael Formella ignored the reporter’s entreaties as they made their way to the court.

Formella declined to comment after the five minute hearing.

The then 28 year old educator who is now on paid administrative leave from Downers Grove High School is accused of having a sexual liaison with a 15 year old boy in a classroom at the school in December, 2023. Formella had been the boy’s tutor and sports coach.

There is also a Friday hearing on whether The Daily Mail can take photos and videos during Formella’s court appearances. Her lawyers and the prosecution have objected to the request.

‘These videos and photographs will undoubtedly make its way to other media outlets, whose main interest is to appeal to the salacious appetite of a certain segment of the population, who has a bizarre fascination with the facts of this case,’ prosecutors stated.

They also said that people have figured out who the victim is even though court records only refer to him by his initials.

Heightened media spectacle

Defense attorney Todd Pugh said, in his response, that Formella and her neighbors have been ‘repeatedly harassed by tabloid reporters seeking to sensationalize this case’ and that police have been called ‘numerous times.’ He also argued cameras would create a ‘heightened media spectacle’ that could prejudice potential jurors.

On April 4, another DuPage judge ordered that the police and Downers Grove High School District 99 not release any information to the public, including police reports and videos of Formella’s arrest.

Notice of the alleged sexual abuse came in March when the alleged victim’s mother was going through her son’s phone, where the parent found highly sexual text messages between the boy and Formella on the boy’s phone.

A sample of one text thread message involved the 15 year old and Formella who had only just married in the summer of 2024, professing their love for each other.

Student: ‘I love you so so much mama.’

Formella: ‘I love you sooooo much baby… Even though this morning was short, it was perfect.’

Student: ‘I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect.’

Formella: ‘I love having sex with you.’

Student: ‘I know baby I love it so much… It feels so good… It’s so passionate. .. It’s so intimate … It’s so perfect.’

Authorities say they also found a ‘memoir’ in the Notes app on Formella’s phone in which she said she loved having sex with the boy. In one Note, she accused the boy of ‘cheating on her’, according to the petition. In another, she said she had texted him repeatedly that ‘they should break up’ until after he graduated, but he convinced her it would be fine, the petition stated.

The educator also accused the alleged victim of ‘stalking her’. The pair last spoke to each other in February, 2024.

Formella would go on to marry her college sweetheart in August 2024 as photos showed family and friends amidst the ‘happy’ couple’s wedding gathering.

Formella’s next court date is June 17.