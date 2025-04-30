Alexis Von Yates, Ocala, Florida nurse has her medical license suspended after caught having sex with her husband’s 15 year old son as Marion County woman faces felony charges.

A Florida nurse caught by her husband having sex with his 15-year-old son has lost her medical license along with now facing criminal charges.

Alexis Von Yates, 35, had her single-state nursing license revoked last week following allegations that she committed statutory rape of the alleged minor victim who was visiting his father in Ocala, Fla., for summer vacation, Law & Crime reported.

‘Nurses are placed in a position of trust,’ the Florida Department of Health said in an order, according to the outlet.

Ocala, Florida nurse lack of moral judgement

‘Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates’ decision to engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to engage in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse,’ the statement on the April 25 suspension read.

On the night of July 26, 2024, Yates put her two children to bed and then hung out with her 15-year-old stepson on the living room couch. The pair reportedly ‘shared’ a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies, while the victim’s father was working late, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit.

During the course of the evening, Yales is alleged to have told the alleged victim how ‘horny’ she was because ‘she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period,’ the boy told cops.

The nurse began to make out with the boy, with Yates allegedly telling the boy, ‘I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough,’ according to the affidavit.

Yates then ‘kicked off’ her panties (yes kids, I’ve taken the champagne out of the cooler) with the woman performing oral sex on her alleged victim along with having intercourse without a condom, according to the affidavit.

Dad accuses victim son of ‘ruining his life’

The unsuspecting father and husband came home from his blue-collar job to discover his wife and son on the couch, completely naked. The 15-year-old ran out of the house but allegedly heard Yates explain that the child victim looked like his father when he was younger, the affidavit claimed.

The father then drove his son to his grandparents’ house, telling the boy he ‘ruined his life’ while drinking beer on the drive over, according to the affidavit. As opposed to his own predator nurse wife?

Prior to the alleged sex assault, Yates allegedly engaged in several acts of seduction and overt flirtation toward the minor the affidavit stated.

‘I bet everyone thought you were my little boy toy,’ Yates allegedly said to her stepson as the pair finished a workout at the gym she belonged to.

Alexis Von Yates just a horny nurse?

On another occasion, Yates allegedly whipped cream and then put some on her tongue and ‘seductively’ stuck it out at the minor.

‘Oh, you like that?’ she said solicitously, according to the affidavit.

The 15-year-old also told cops that in the week leading up to the alleged sexual encounter, Yates would regularly speak to him about being ‘horny.’

The day after the incident, Yates according to the affidavit called the boy, telling her alleged victim that she wished they had kept having sex and that her husband had not discovered them.

The woman also asked the 15-year-old to rate her sexual performance, to which the teen boy allegedly replied, ‘Seven out of ten,’ the affidavit stated.

A concerned family member reported the incident to police after the boy’s father neglected to call cops, according to the affidavit. Yates was arrested in November, according to Ocala News.

Yates is charged with felony lewd or lascivious battery with a victim age 12 to 16. She has pleaded not guilty. Her upcoming trial is slated for the summer.