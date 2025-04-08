Alexander Alton McDavid, Waco, Texas , man, 35, arrested burning 67 year old girlfriend with hot water after saying she was talking too much.

Why decline….? 35-year-old ‘toyboy’ has been arrested after allegedly inflicting third-degree burns on his 67-year-old girlfriend after telling cops she was ‘talking too much.’

Alexander Alton McDavid, hailing from Waco, Texas, following his arrest was charged with assault with bodily injury, continuous violence against family, and injury to an elderly person.

The alleged ‘toyboy’ was also charged with resisting arrest or transportation and terroristic threat of family member or household member, according to WDBJ.

The incident occurred on February 28 when McDavid allegedly flew into a rage and attacked his elderly girlfriend at the couple’s apartment after claiming she was being too chatty, according to cops.

McDavid allegedly struck a plate of scalding hot soup the victim had just removed from the microwave.

As a result, the boiling liquid spilled across her right shoulder and forearm, inflicting third-degree burns.

The victim who was not identified, could not initially seek help as she had no car and no phone to call authorities, according to the arrest affidavit as cited by KWTX.

It wasn’t until days later when she visited a Social Security Office that she was finally able to stop by the police department to report the abuse.

Officers documented her third-degree burns with photographs and took her written statement.

History of domestic violence

During questioning, the 67 year old woman said McDavid had been living with her and that their relationship had lasted about a year before he began physically abusing her.

The victim also claimed the toyboy previously choking her in the past, only to have never reported these incidents to police.

McDavid was booked into McLennan County Jail with a $130,000 bond.

Of note, McDavid has had previous arrests for domestic violence.

McDavid was previously arrested in May 2024 by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault – family violence, and the case is pending prosecution with the McLennan County DA’s office, the affidavit states.

McDavid has been convicted of assault – family violence twice, once in 2017 and again in 2021.