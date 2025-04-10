Akeena Sampson, St Petersburg McDonald’s worker manhandles teen customer for going behind counter to grab their own ranch dressing after employees failing to assist store visitor.

‘McLoving it…’ A Florida McDonald’s employee is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a teen customer after they went behind a counter to get their own ranch dressing, according to police.

Akeena Sampson, 31, was arrested on April 4 and charged her with abuse of a child without great bodily harm after manhandling a 17-year-old female going behind a counter at a St Petersburg area fast food franchise. The incident was captured on surveillance video according to to the St Petersburg Police Department.

‘The victim was a customer at McDonald’s and walked behind the counter to grab ranch after not being helped by employees,’ Officer Tommy Glass of the SPPD wrote in an arrest affidavit cited by People Mag.

‘Bitch manhandled me over ranch dressing’

It was while the teenager returned to the lobby, that Sampson ‘grabbed her arm,’ according to the affidavit and ‘knowingly or willfully abused the teen,’ the Miami Herald reported.

The teenager according to the affidavit attempted to break free from Sampson’s grip, at which time Sampson ‘grabbed her neck choking her and taking her to the ground.’

Yes kids. You know where’s this is all going. Do you mind holding my place in line while I order three jumbo Big Mac’s with extra ranching? Or is it extra ketchup?

Sampson allegedly choked the teenager once more while on the ground, which according to the affidavit left the teenager with ‘visible injuries to her neck and left elbow.’

Yes. Diet Coke and two side orders of fries to which to poke my eyes out with.

Pinellas County records showed Sampson bonding out of custody on the evening of April 5, after posting $2500 and being ordered to have no contact with the teenager while out on release according to Fox News.

Sampson has yet to enter a plea in the case. I have yet to receive the mayo I ordered with the fries!

Sampson has since been placed on administrative leave as McDonald’s continues investigating. While I choke on the morsels coagulating inside my straw.

McLoving it.