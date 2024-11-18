Vernon Jeremiah Harris, Santa Monica, California man stabs elderly mother to death as brother slept at their family home. No known motive. Suspect thought to have physical and developmental disabilities.

California authorities arrested a 43 year old man thought to have developmental disabilities for fatally stabbing his elderly mother at their Santa Monica home, Saturday morning.

The Santa Monica Police Department according to a Facebook release received a call around 5:30 a.m. from a man saying his brother, 43-year-old Vernon Jeremiah Harris, had stabbed their mother several times.

The brother at the time had been asleep when he woke up to the sounds of his mother screaming. When the brother walked into her bedroom, he found Harris standing over her with a knife.

Un-answered questions

Cops responded to a 911 call and found the two brothers in the apartment in the 1100 block of 12th Street in the Wilmont neighborhood.

Officers removed the brothers before finding their mother suffering from several stab wounds to her upper body. Officials said she died from her injuries while being rushed to hospital, KTLA reported.

Police said the suspect, Harris, who has no known criminal history, lives at the location with his mother and two older brothers.

Authorities said Harris may have physical and developmental disabilities, and that his brother who called police acts as a caregiver for Harris and their mother.

Police said the third brother was at work during the incident but arrived on the scene during the investigation and, along with Harris’ other brother, provided statements for detectives.

Detectives found the weapon used in the attack while executing a search warrant, and forensics responded and processed the scene.

Police said Harris will be booked and transported to Los Angeles County Jail to await his first court appearance.

Not immediately understood is how the brother came to be the caregiver for both the murder suspect and his mother. Or whether the suspect had been on medication.

No known murder motive was immediately known.

The Santa Monica Police Department encourage anyone with information about this incident or suspect to contact Detective Jauregui at [email protected], Sergeant Lozano at [email protected], or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.