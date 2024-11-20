LaCresha Black Springfield Township woman shot dead by her wife, Terea Brown in on and off relationship. Suspect fled scene only to be shot dead by Indiana State Police after firing gun.

A 33 year old Ohio woman was shot and killed by her own wife outside a Springfield Township home.

LaCresha Renee Black was gunned down by Terea Denise Brown, 42, following an altercation Monday morning, before fleeing the scene. The victim was discovered deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown who was wanted in connection with her wife’s murder, was shot and killed by Indiana troopers after a police chase, Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a press release.

The Springfield Township Police Department said officers responded to the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 7 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. There, they found LaCresha Black outside the front door of her residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man called 911 when he discovered Black and said she was his caretaker. He said he didn’t know the person’s name who shot her but did say he’d seen her there before, WCPO reported.

Police said detectives identified Terea Brown as a suspect in her death, and Brown fled the scene in a dark-colored 2014 Chevrolet Cruze before first responders arrived.

Troopers located the fleeing woman driving in the Chevy along I-65 in Clinton County after crossing Indiana state lines and attempted to get the woman to stop, only for a police chase to ensue.

At some point, Brown exited the interstate and stopped the vehicle on a county road near State Route 28.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said a shot was fired from the vehicle, as well as from troopers. ISP didn’t specify how many troopers fired their guns or how many shots were fired.

Following the exchange of gunfire, ISP’s SWAT unit approached the vehicle using an armored vehicle. The SWAT unit found Brown dead inside the car, as well as a gun. No one else was injured in the exchange.

The couple who had married in December, 2023 are understood to have had an ‘on and off’ relationship and often fought.

A mom’s grieving prayer before the balloons are released to remember Lacresha Black.@WCPO https://t.co/47G8d1HCJP pic.twitter.com/fkr2IoIEe9 — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 20, 2024

Come Tuesday night, friends and family gathered to honor LaCresha Black with a balloon release Tuesday evening.

ISP said its Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the shooting. Springfield Township police said anyone with information related to Black’s death is asked to contact them at 513-729-1300.