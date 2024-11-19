MN son shoots dad execution style cause they didn’t see ‘eye to...

Kirk Edward Hazlett III, Cambridge, Minnesota man shoots his father, Kirk Edward Hazlett II, execution style at Pine County hunting cabin following ongoing tensions between the two men.

A 31-year-old Minnesota man alleged to have previously threatened his father was on Friday arrested for reportedly shooting his father dead ‘execution’ style inside the family’s hunting cabin as two other men were forced to witness the elder man’s shooting death.

Kirk Edward Hazlett III, 31, of Cambridge, was on Monday charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder, one count of 1st-degree burglary and two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping in connection with the incident, Prosecutors in Pine County revealed.

According to a criminal complaint, Hazlett’s uncle contacted Pine County authorities around 8:45 p.m. Friday to report that Hazlett III had shot his father, Kirk Edward Hazlett II, 62, the caller’s brother, with a handgun.

Son forced two relatives to watch the execution of father

Hazlett III’s uncle and another man both ‘appeared frantic’ and directed deputies to the family’s hunting cabin located on the 57000 block of Barns Spring Road in Hinckley.

Inside the cabin, deputies found Hazlett III’s father lying dead in a pool of blood. The complaint stated the father had been shot nine times.

Hazlett III’s uncle told police he and the other witness were finishing dinner with Hazlett’s father when a trail camera notification showed a person walking up their cabin’s dirt driveway with a pistol in hand, bringmethenews reported.

Hazlett III’s uncle said he ran into the bedroom to get his handgun, but the side door of the cabin had opened and gunshots rang out before he returned.

Hazlett III’s uncle said Hazlett III’s father, who was shot, was still alive as he lay still breathing near the couch.

But there was more to come.

Father and son, ‘Didn’t see eye to eye…’

Hazlett III is alleged to have directed the other two men inside the cabin to sit on the couch.

The men pleaded with Hazlett III to let them leave, however, Hazlett III allegedly walked over to his father and shot him again in the back of the head to make sure he was dead.

Afterwards, he demanded the other two men’s cell phones and allowed them to leave, the charges state. They ran to a neighboring cabin for help.

Hazlett III who had arrived with his girlfriend’s car then drove to his home in Cambridge where authorities arrested him later that evening according to a release from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Hazlett III’s uncle later told investigators his nephew was ‘not in good relations with their family’ and ‘weren’t getting along and hadn’t for a very long time,’ KSTP reported.

According to a statement released by Crimewatch, police had previously responded to the cabin in October for a disturbance between Hazlett III and his father after the victim has called police to say his son had been consuming alcohol and threatening him. Hazlett at the time was trespassed from the property.

During police questioning, Hazlett III’s girlfriend told investigators that Hazlett III and his family ‘don’t see eye to eye.’

The younger Hazlett remains held at the Pine County Jail on a $3 million bond.