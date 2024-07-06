Julie Rizzitello, Brick, NJ teacher arrested having ongoing sexual affair with male student in 3 different jurisdictions. Married English teacher resigns as she is now charged with sexual assault.

A married female teacher from Brick, New Jersey has been alleged to have been carrying ongoing sexual relations with a male student where she taught.

Julie Rizzitello, 36, of Brick Township is accused of engaging in ‘various sexual acts’ with her student victim on ‘multiple occasions and in at least three jurisdictions — Belmar, Brick, and Wall’ over the course of the year.

Rizzitello, who married her husband in 2017, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of witness tampering, NJ1015 reported.

Abuse of position of authority, trust and power

Rizzitello resigned from her role at Wall Township High School earlier this week following the allegations.

The former English teacher is currently in Monmouth County Correctional Institution where she is waiting for a detention hearing.

Rizzitello’s alleged relationship with the student is said to have began earlier this year.

Prosecutors claim she engaged in sexual acts with the male victim on multiple occasions and across three different townships.

She has now been charged in both Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Rizzitello was reportedly an English teacher who spent 10 years working with the Wall Township School District the dailymail reported.

She also served as an advisor for several clubs in the area. It is not clear if the victim was a student or a member of the club.

Her profile on the school district website was removed on Thursday but an archived copy of the webpage was still available.

The teacher is waiting for a court date at Monmouth County Superior Court where she will face the charges.

Not immediately known is what led to the educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim.