Travis ‘Eugene’ Posey id as Fordyce mass shooting suspect , 44 year old New Edinburg, Arkansas truck driver, who killed 3, including nurse, Callie Weems with eleven injured (including gunman). No known motive.

A 44 year old suspect has been arrested following a mass shooting in Arkansas that led to three killed and eleven injured, including two responding police officers.

Travis ‘Eugene’ Posey, 44, of New Edinburg was shot by law enforcement and was taken into custody following Friday morning shooting’s at Fordyce grocery store – the Mad Butcher.

Posey who engaged responding officers with gunfire was not seriously injured at the time of the shooting and was later taken into custody, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

🇺🇸🚨‼️ BREAKING: The victim count in the mass shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, has risen to 14 total that were shot, of which 4 died. The Arkansas State Police spokesman reported that 14 total people have been shot, which includes 11 civilians (3 dead), 2 officers, and the mass… https://t.co/jOSIVgJ2d0 pic.twitter.com/K6nYceqev8 — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) June 21, 2024

Fatal victim id as 23 year old nurse, mother of 10 month old girl

Also not considered to have non life threatening injuries were the two responding officers struck by gunfire from Posey. Posey was counted among the 11 who have been shot on the scene. Of the other eight injured, a number of victims were in critical condition.

One of the fatal victims was revealed to be a 23 year old nurse who had gone to run shopping errands. The victim’s identity was revealed as Callie Weems, who worked as a nurse at the Dallas County Medical Center and was the mother of a ten month old toddler.

Police received 911 calls reporting a shooting around 11.38am in front of the Fordyce shopping parking lot, The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from TV reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store’s window. In video footage, local and state agencies could be seen responding to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

KATV spoke with eyewitnesses Amiya and Ashia Doherty about their firsthand experience during the deadly shooting in Fordyce FULL STORY: https://t.co/kVW5OdhJYe pic.twitter.com/1y4lY1rWE9 — KATV News (@KATVNews) June 21, 2024

Previous gun arrest

According to one witness who had just pulled up to the shopping center, the individual saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, including one person lying on the ground, FOX13 reported.

‘The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,’ the witness recalled. ‘The bullets were just flying.’

Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock. It’s also about three hours southwest from Memphis.

Posey, a truck driver was previously arrested in New York in 2011 for possessing a handgun at the Fort Drum military base in Watertown, about 30 miles from the Canadian border, a local outlet reported at the time.

He was charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon but pleaded down to disorderly conduct in the town of LeRay Court. Police confiscated the gun and he paid a fine of $200.

A LinkedIn page lists Posey as the owner of Posey Tree Service in Kingsland in Cleveland County.

Arkansas State Police said late Friday that Posey was being charged with three counts of capital murder with additional charges pending.

No immediate motive for the mass shooting was immediately known.

According to Everytown, Arkansas has the 9th-highest rate of gun deaths in the US. In an average year, 638 people die by guns and another 1,247 people are wounded in Arkansas.