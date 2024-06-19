Wibraham mom & son shot dead by partner who then kills self

Sima Setian Pariseau and her son, Dylan Pariseau shot dead by long term partner, Peter Donaldson, who then then takes his own life at family’s Wilbraham, Massachusetts home. Mom and son had been long time advocates within Armenian community. No known motive.

A mother and son were fatally shot dead by her long-term partner in a double-murder suicide in Massachusetts, police have revealed.

The three victims were found at a residence in Main Street, Wilbraham, a suburb of Springfield on Tuesday.

While authorities declined to officially identify the victims and the gunman, social media identified the victims as Sima Setian Pariseau, 56, and her son, Dylan Pariseau, 27.

When and why?

Peter Donaldson, 56, a senior sales associate is believed to have shot dead the mom and her son before taking his own life. The man’s body was found nearby with self-inflicted wounds, authorities said.

Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon told MassLive officers were called at around 9.30am on Tuesday, after a ‘person’ with access to the house made the macabre discovery of three bodies inside.

Addressing when exactly the murder-suicide took place, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, ‘We’re going to let the medical examiner determine that.’

Sima, who also has a daughter, worked as a medical coder for Baystate Medical Centre for more than 20 years and only recently started a new job at Mass General Brigham, specialising in neurology, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She graduated in 1988 from the now-closed Becker College, a private college in Worcester and Leicester, Massachusetts.

Mother and son were active participants within Armenian community

Last April she became a volunteer advocate for foster children, advising young people in care and was listed as a trustee on the board of St Gregory Armenian Church in Indian Orchard, located a short drive from her home.

Her son, Dylan, was a senior medical research assistant researching into cardiovascular disease at Verve Therapeutics, headquartered in Boston, according to a profile on recruitment platform SignalHire.

Dylan went to his local Minnechaug Regional High School, in Wilbraham, before going on to study biology and chemistry at Keene State College.

He was also formerly a research assistant at Harvard Medical School and Moderna Therapeutics.

Read a Facebook release from an Armenian Church the mother and son actively participated with:

Both Sima and Dylan were devoted members of the Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, with Sima serving as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees for several years. Sima’s vibrant personality and unwavering support made her a mentor and source of inspiration for the church community. She was a beacon of light for her family and friends. Dylan, a Saint Gregory church sunday school graduate and lifelong church community member was often found by his mother’s side helping and supporting in every way possible.

No known motive was immediately known.