A New York area man has been accused of attempting to drown his children at a beach in Connecticut over the weekend.

Romney Desronvil, 42, of Queens, was taken into custody after a patrolling officer with the West Haven Police Department noticed a parked Nissan along West Haven beach along with hearing frantic screaming. The officer observed an adult and what appeared to be two young children in the water at 2.30am on Saturday.

At one point the father yelled at the approaching officer to stay away, at which point the officer determined Desronvil was ‘deliberately drowning his children.’

Backup officers were called to the scene near Ocean Avenue and Dawson Avenue along with rescue boats, with the infants — both under the age of 3 — managed to be pulled from the water some 100 yards from shore, according to a police release.

Emergency services conducted ‘life saving measures’ and the kids were taken to hospital where they are in an intensive care unit.

Desronvil, 42, has since been charged with two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of risk of injury, according to WTNH.

‘It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children,’ West Haven Police said in a statement. ‘The communication and collaborative efforts made by the West Shore Fire Department and eventually the New Haven Police Department allowed for immediate medical aid and also the apprehension of Desronvil.’

West Haven police said they are investigating the incident and more information will be provided. No known motive for the attempted drownings were immediately known.