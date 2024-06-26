Edward Kang, ArcheAge gamer from NJ catches plane to Florida to beat online rival with hammer after confrontation playing online video game.

When reality follows art or video gaming life … A 20 year old New Jersey man is alleged to have become so incensed following an altercation during an online video game that he flew to Florida in the middle of the night to attack his rival with a hammer, authorities said.

Edward Kang, 20, reportedly got on an overnight flight at Newark Liberty International Airport, landed at Jacksonville International Airport and booked a hotel room — before he showed up at the victim’s house at 2 a.m. Sunday with a hammer, officials said.

Kang and his rival gamer had never met in person before the incensed Kang flying to Florida, authorities said.

‘I’m going to visit a ‘friend”

‘This is a weird one,’ Nassau County, Florida, Sheriff Bill Leeper said at a briefing Monday.

‘Some things make you say hmm. Some things you just can’t make up,’ Leeper told reporters. ‘There are some things that make you say, ‘What in the world was he thinking?’ And there are some things that make you say, ‘You’re not gonna believe this.’

‘Well, this case makes you say all four of those,’ Leeper said.

The sheriff said Kang got angry at the victim while playing the multiplayer game ArcheAge — and was so incensed that he told his mom he was going to ‘visit a friend’ in Florida and took off.

Kang checked into a hotel in Florida at 2 a.m. Friday, and the next day stopped at an Ace Hardware outlet to pick up a hammer and a flashlight, Leeper said.

Early Sunday morning, he snuck into the victim’s house in Fernandina Beach dressed in black and wearing a mask and gloves and attacked his rival with a hammer, he said.

When reality follows art/gamer life

The victim, who is believed to be around the same age as Kang, was able to wrestle his assailant to the ground, Leeper said. He and his stepfather, who was woken up by screams for help, were able to disarm the suspect and restrain him until deputies arrived, Leeper said.

‘The victim’s stepfather reported being awakened by screams for help,’ he said. ‘When he went to see what was going on he found his stepson on the ground struggling with the attacker, who was in possession of a hammer.’

Leeper said the two restrained Kang until police arrived.

‘Upon arrival, they discovered a significant amount of blood in the entryway of the home and the victim’s bedroom,’ Leeper said.

He said the victim suffered severe but non-life-threatening head wounds, while Kang is being held at the Nassau County Jail on second degree attempted murder and armed burglary charges.

Leeper said the investigation is ongoing and charges may be upgraded.

The sheriff said Kang is not cooperating with police.

‘When the suspect was asked why he did what he did, the suspect stated that he is a bad person online, talking about the victim,’ Leeper said. ‘In addition, the suspect asked our deputy how much time in jail do you get for breaking and entering and assault.

‘I would say, Mr. Kang, it’s gonna be a long time before you play video games again.’

‘This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential real-world consequences of online interaction,’ Leeper said. ‘We urge the public to exercise caution, report any suspicious online behavior to the authorities and always ensure that their homes are securely locked.’