Railyn Churchill, Menasha, Wisconsin 15 year old teen continues to remain missing a week after leaving home to possibly meet an older male as her father now appeals for her safe return.

A Wisconsin father has pled for the safe return of his missing 15 year old daughter who a week after leaving the family Menasha home continues to remain un-accounted for as the family now fears foul play.

Railyn Churchill, 15, has been missing since June 20th. Police believe she left of her own free will, possibly to meet with an adult male in Green Bay. She is about 5′7, has two tattoos, one on her ankle and a semi-colon on her wrist, and was last seen wearing a black dress and riding a mountain bike.

‘For her to just poof and no one has seen her, it just puts a big pit in my stomach,’ said Railyn’s s dad, Tim according to WBAY.

7 calls to a specific phone number before vanishing

It’s been a week since anyone has last seen or heard from Railyn, and her father, Tim Churchill, spent Thursday hanging up and handing out flyers to see if anyone knew where his daughter may be. The father conceded the teen having run away before, but in those cases, he’s been able to contact her in some way the dad insisted.

‘You know, in my inquiries with all her friends and family, nobody has spoken with her. Nobody had any news that she would be missing or any updates,’ the dad told WBAY. ‘It’s just poof as if she fell off the Earth.’

Tim says based on his daughter’s phone records, she made seven calls to a specific phone number before heading to the skate park last Thursday at about 10:00 p.m.

Come Thursday, the Menasha Police Department posted online asking for the public’s help in locating the endangered teenager.

‘It appears from past contact that, yes, they may know each other,’ Menasha police lieutenant Matt Lenss told the outlet.

Victim of foul play?

Lenss says the department is doing everything it can to locate Railyn, including coordinating with Green Bay police on the case.

‘Any time a child is missing, it’s a main concern to locate them and make sure that they are safe,’ said Lenss. ‘This just has a little different circumstances to make us a little more concerned. Obviously, possibly with an adult male in a different city, we want to make sure that we can locate her safely.’

‘She’ll walk in and you’ll see a smile on her face which makes everyone smile and she’s just really energetic and she’s so funny,’ Railyn’s friend, Mya Noe told WBAY.

Noe nevertheless fears for Railyn’s safety and hopes that she will come home.

‘We’re worried about her. Everyone is worried about her. She needs to come home. And we love her,’ Noe told the outlet.

Anyone with information on Railyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500 or the Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.