Jonathan Jones, Knoxville, Tennessee drunk driver kills 8 month pregnant wife, Casandra in head on crash along with Virginia Brooks who was a passenger in the other car. Faces slew of charges.

A 20 year old Tennessee drunk driver is alleged to have veered out of his lane and collided into another car head on, killing his eight-months-pregnant wife, the unborn baby and another woman, authorities say.

Jonathan Jones, 20, was driving east when his Nissan Sentra crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Ford Expedition in Knox County around 6 p.m. Friday, according to court records.

Jones’ wife, Casandra Jones, 28, and their unborn son — whom they had already named Jonathon Chad — were pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m., the record stated.

20 year old driver smoked weed everyday

A passenger in the Ford, Virginia Brooks, died from her injuries Saturday morning, WVLT reported.

In the moments before the crash, witnesses saw Jones driving recklessly and attempting to pass cars over the double yellow line, the court record said.

When Jones was in the hospital, a trooper expert at drug recognition noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and watery, authorities said.

The 20 year old husband admitted at one point that he smoked marijuana every day, officials said.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were so mangled that some of the victims had to be cut out of the wreckage, the Knox County Rural Metro Fire crew wrote on Facebook.

Shared images showed the Nissan’s roof cut off and a dark red stain that appeared to be blood on the passenger seat.

‘Eternal love….’

In his mugshot, Jones had purple bruises under both eyes, apparently from the accident.

Jones was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide with driver intoxication, two counts of reckless aggravated assault, and one count of improper passing, WBIR reported.

The 20 year old is due in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.

Jonathan and Casandra Jones were married Oct. 7, 2023, according to Facebook.

The young couple shared several celebratory pregnancy memories in the months before Friday’s crash — including one photograph of Jones grinning with his hand on Casandra’s stomach.

‘U are the most beautiful woman on the planet I love you baby,’ Jones wrote underneath the post.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate.