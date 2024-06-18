Ivan Gallegos, USC student, 19, Los Angeles area man arrested in stabbing death of homeless man breaking into cars behind Greek Row. Sophmore id as first generation Mexican attending university with scholarships.

A 19-year-old first year USC (University of Southern California) student majoring in Business Administration studies was arrested on suspicion of murder after a homeless man was stabbed to death near the university’s Greek Row,

Upn his arrest, Ivan Gallegos was booked on suspicion of murder. The sophomore’s arrest follows claims the un-named 27 year old homeless stabbing victim was attempting to break into vehicles at the scene.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a knife about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West 28th street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

‘The male victim was breaking into vehicles at the location when the suspect confronted and stabbed the victim,’ the LAPD said in a statement.

The homeless man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Ivan Gallegos, a resident of Los Angeles, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The stabbing occurred after Gallegos and two other male students confronting a ‘transient’ after suspecting the man was attempting to break into their friend’s car, parked behind a frat house, FOX11 reported.

A fight ensued before Gallegos then allegedly stabbing to death the victim with a knife he had been carrying.

The 27 year old transient stumbled away only to die moments later in a walkway between two frat houses.

Gallegos was identified as the suspect in the stabbing, and was booked on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $2 million bail, authorities said.

Gallegos has no prior criminal record nor is he a known gang member the LAPD said.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, a woman who manages the Delta Tau Delta fraternity said Gallegos was a USC student and member of the fraternity. The woman, who declined to be publicly identified, also said Gallegos was the person arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Read in part the suspect’s Linkledn profile: ‘I am Ivan Gallegos, a first-generation college student pursuing a degree in Business Administration at Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. As a Mexican American and Los Angeles native, I am is passionate about making my community a better place and being a positive role model for the youth. I have been awarded several different scholarships from the Los Angeles Rams, USC, and even Chick-Fil-A.’

‘He’s a good kid,’ Gallegos’ mother, Violet, said when reached by phone Tuesday morning the LA Times reported.

According to a recent report from USC Annenberg Media, Gallegos performed with Mariachi Los Troyanos at the school and makes electronic dance music under the stage name IDG. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2022, according to his Instagram profile, and studies at USC’s Marshall’s School of Business.

‘Throughout his childhood, Ivan navigated the realities of both his parents’ involvement in gang activities, leading to their intermittent incarceration,’ the report stated. ‘Despite growing up in an environment saturated with drugs, gangs and prostitution, he focused on music and sharpened his skills to become a multifaceted instrument and vocalist.’