Gillian Tones, North Apollo, Pennsylvania woman drowns after slipping along rocks and falling into waterfalls and being swept away and trapped by rapid waters at Montana’s Glacier National Park during weekend hike. Had recently graduated as a nurse.

A 26 year old Pennsylvania nurse drowned Sunday afternoon after being swept over a 35ft waterfall at a Montana area national park.

Gillian Tones was hiking at the Glacier National Park when according to witnesses she slipped along wet, slick rocks and fell into the Virginia Creek between St. Mary and Virginia Falls, about 200 yards above the trail bridge on June 24.

Unable to keep her balance, the 24 year old from North Apollo, PA, was swept up by the cold and fast moving water and ended up going over a series of smaller waterfalls.

The trapped nurse was unable to emerge due to the rapid currents and ended up being pinned underwater by a log for several minutes until help arrived.

Bystanders were ultimately able to pull her from the water and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

The park’s dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding the incident at about 5:20 p.m. and rangers arrived on scene around 25 minutes later.

Park rangers and ambulance personnel from Babb, Montana as well as a ALERT helicopter landed nearby to assist with resuscitation efforts but to no avail, NBC News reported.

The National Park Service in a release stated: ‘Resuscitation efforts were terminated at about 7 pm and ALERT personnel pronounced the woman deceased.’

Tones body was taken to the medical examiner in Missoula, Montana, for an autopsy.

‘The park extends their deepest condolences to family and friends of Tones and asks that the public respect their privacy,’ the National Park Service said.

Lauded recent nursing graduate

The drowning according to the NPS website is one of the leading causes of death at the national park.

Days before her untimely death, Tones had posted a final picture of herself standing next to a waterfall.

Her grandmother praised Gillian and wrote: ‘Looks like you are seeing some beautiful scenery. Nice to be young and observing God’s creation. Love you. Nana Davis.’

Tones had recently celebrated Nurse’s week with a picture of herself in graduation robes with her parents.

The woman’s father, Mike Tones expressed how proud he is of her and said: ‘You are doing great things as a nurse G. Mom and I are so incredibly proud of you!’

In October 2022, Gillian was honored by the Daisy Foundation for her ‘compassion and care,’ according to the dailymail.

A patient described: ‘Gillian showed compassion and care that should be mimicked by all nurses. She took the time when applying the topical pain gel to massage the area as well. Gillian took time to explain everything and to listen. She makes you feel important. Gillian truly is an exceptional nurse that stands out in a crowd.’

The park is a 1,583 square miles wilderness area in Montana’s Rocky Mountains.

Due to past ice-ages, Glacier has lots of water which can be considered the headwaters of the entire continent.

According to its website, ‘from Triple Divide Peak, a droplet can theoretically split three ways and eventually make it to the Pacific, Atlantic, and Hudson Bay watersheds.’

The website also explains that the temperature of most lakes never gets above 50 degrees Fahrenheit at the surface.

Gillian Tones death is under investigation and additional details are still being gathered, according to the NPS.