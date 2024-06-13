Elsa Davila, Sulphur, Louisiana woman mauled by pit bull mix outside Walmart shopping center while giving dog owner begging for money cash.

A shopper in Louisiana is recovering in hospital after she was mauled by a man’s dog while giving him some money, according to her reports.

Elsa Davila, 64 of Sulphur was grocery shopping on June 2 when she came across a man with a dog begging for money outside Sulphur Marketplace, KPLC reports.

‘She went to give him some money, and on her way back, the dog broke the leash and attacked her,’ Davila’s daughter, Savanna Gonzales told the outlet.

‘It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life’

Davila was rushed to a hospital in New Orleans, where her daughters witnessed the aftermath of the attack. The 64-year-old was mauled in the face and stomach, according to a GoFundMe set up for the parent.

‘I saw her in the hospital, and it was just devastating to see a hole in her face,’ Gonzales told KPLC.

‘It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life, and I like scary movies. But that’s just something else,’ said Davila’s daughter, Michelle Garcia.

Davila underwent plastic surgery and is now recovering.

‘She’s not allowed to talk or eat anything. She’s on a liquid diet and can’t talk. She has to text or write it down for the nurses,’ Gonzales said.

The man who allegedly lost control of his dog has been identified as 37-year-old Kyle Smith. He is facing multiple charges, including trespassing, cruelty to animals and unlawful ownership of a vicious dog, WSAZ reported.

Long road to recovery

Garcia who works at a store near where her mother was attacked, said the dog has caused issues in the past, with the animal forced to be moved off the property.

‘The dog used to stay up here, but we had to move him because he stays growling at customers and doing different things. So, they walked him over here, and once he’s here, there’s no more they can do,’ Garcia said.

Davila’s daughters describe their mom as a friendly and caring person. They say this incident has left her traumatized, but she’s choosing to stay strong.

‘She’s scared, I know that. She’s already having nightmares about a dog chasing her. She lives with a dog, so she gets to go home to that. It’s going to be scary. She’s not ready for that, but she’s in high spirits,’ Gonzales said.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help with Davila’s hospital bills and recovery.

The dog that attacked Davila is being held at Sulphur Animal Control. It is reportedly a pit bull mix.