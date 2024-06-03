Alexander Warren Hernandez stabs Connor Michael Gill to death during sleepover at Wildwood, Florida home after walking 6 miles to teen victim home after ordering two knives online.

A 16-year-old teen forced his way into a Florida home and fatally stabbed a 15-year-old boy who was hosting a sleepover with friends.

Alexander Warren Hernandez walked six miles on Saturday night to the victim’s Wildwood home where he showed up unannounced and banged on the front door at around 10 p.m., according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old victim, Connor Michael Gill, opened the door, and Hernandez fought his way inside and allegedly stabbed the teen boy.

A 48-year-old adult in the home ran over to see what was happening and was also stabbed. Hernandez threatened a third victim before he fled on foot, police said.

‘This was no doubt a premeditated and targeted attack,’ Undersheriff Pat Breeden said in a Facebook release.

The two victims were airlifted to an area hospital. Gill was pronounced dead around 1:20 p.m. and the unidentified adult remains in the ICU but is in stable condition, Breeden said.

Hernandez was later located by a police helicopter and taken into custody. He had two weapons on him when cops arrested him.

The teen told detectives he ordered the two weapons last Thursday online. They arrived on Saturday, and, after ‘playing with them for a bit,’ decided to make the trek to the victim’s home.

Hernandez is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

Both of the teens were homeschooled, according to police, but it’s not clear how they knew each other.

No known murder motive was immediately known.