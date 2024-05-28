Officer Anthony Hair with the San Diego police force resigns after he’s found in the back of his patrol car with a female detainee he’d just arrested after she was captured on audio and video surveillance propositioning him for sex.

‘I’m down to f–k right now….’ A San Diego police officer has been forced out of the police force after he was caught locked in the backseat of his squad car with a female detainee who propositioned him for sex last year, newly released bodycam footage revealed.

Officer Anthony Hair’s resignation came a month after a probe of an alleged August 2023 incident and one day before he was to meet with investigators for a second scheduled interview in which the former cop insisted he had ‘accidentally’ locked himself in the back of his patrol car with a woman that he’d just arrested on suspicion of stealing a car outside of a convenience store, according to CBS 8.

The un-named suspect, was one of two people wanted for car theft. She also had a bench warrant out for her arrest.

After Hair arrested her, the officer who’d been with the police force for two years, was supposed to bring her to police headquarters and later to the Las Colinas Detention Center in Santee, Calif., for questioning. But it was not to be…

In bodycam footage released by the SDPD, the suspect is heard propositioning the officer for sex after asking the cop if he was married.

‘You’re not too bad. What’s it gonna hurt me if I work the system, you know what I mean? That’s the way I see s–t,’ the un-identified woman told Hair.

‘Are you single?’ she added, to which the cop responds, ‘Yeah, but you’re not.’

‘I’m down to f–k right now,’ she told him, before he interrupts, ‘Don’t say that right now…Don’t say that right now because everything is being recorded right now.’

As the pair approached the detention center, Hair can be heard asking the female suspect what she was doing in the backseat.

Hair turned off his bodycam and slowed his vehicle as he drove onto a residential street.

Failure to follow police protocol

About 20 minutes later, Hair called for a fellow officer to help him out of the back of the police car following the ‘mishap.’

‘I asked him if he was okay. He said, yes, and then asked if I had my patrol car key with me…I asked why he was asking and what did he need,’ the unidentified officer said of Hair, describing him as panicked. ‘Officer Hair then asked me If I could go meet him.’

‘I asked him his location and he said, near Cottonwood… I asked him why he needed me, and he said he would tell me when I got there. He said he was really embarrassed.’

The release of audio and video follows investigators saying Officer Anthony failed to follow department procedure along with breaking the law when he falsified police reports.

Investigators stated Hair claiming that he believed the woman was suffering from a medical emergency, according to NBC San Diego.

Hair ended up in the backseat with her and told investigators he accidentally shut the door with his foot, locking himself in.

Revealing evidence discovered…

Officer Hair according to investigators never called for medical assistance along with removing his body worn camera before entering the back seat with the woman.

Hair and the woman denied anything untoward happened, with the officer claiming he was ‘checking’ on the suspect in the back.

‘When I was waking her up, that’s when I noticed that this door closed on me. That’s when I was trying to kind of open the door,’ Hair said in the clip.

An officer eventually made it to Hair and let him out of the car, after Hair called for help.

But there’s more.

San Diego police found traces of semen on Hair’s belt, CBS reported.

In a later taped interview after her release, the woman said Hair asked personal questions, for her phone number, and to meet when she was out of jail.

‘He wanted to get with me when I was done with the warrant or whatever I got arrested for,’ said the woman.

It’s unclear if the former cop faces any criminal charges.

Since 2022, a law has been in effect requiring San Diego Police and other law enforcement agencies to publicly share records that find peace officer misconduct through an internal investigation.