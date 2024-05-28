Kadie Price, Michigan mom killed saving toddler daughter from out of control car during drag race at Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes. Family had been watching along drag strip.

A Michigan woman has died after she pushed her toddler out of the way of an oncoming out-of-control Jeep at a park before she was fatally struck.

Kadie Price, 33, was with her family watching cars race along the drag strip at the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes on Sunday, May 26, when an accelerating 1980 Jeep CJ racing northbound lost control and suddenly veering towards audience attendees.

‘As the Jeep accelerated rapidly, it lost control,’ a sheriff’s report was cited according to WXMI. ‘When the Jeep lost control, it veered off the drag strip towards where the Price family was watching. The Jeep struck the Price’s family vehicle, which then struck Kadie.’

Mom killed on scene pushing daughter from harm’s way

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office’s report also noted that before she was hit, Price shoved her 2-year-old daughter out of the way, ‘very likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse.’

Sheriff’s deputies, park personnel and bystanders tried to help Price after she was struck, but the mom died on the scene, MLive.com reported.

The report added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The driver who struck Price, a 64-year-old man, has not been named pending additional investigation, WZZM reported.

Two off-roaders who took part in Sunday’s race described their account.

‘I’ve been coming out here a long time,’ Bryce Straubel told WOOD. ‘That was probably one of them most brutal accidents I’ve ever seen.’

Rules and safety standards

‘It breaks me,’ Straubel added. ‘People are coming out here to have a good time and this mother just lost her life. She pushed her daughter out of the way to save her — it’s just rough to hear. It really is.’

According to its website, Silver Lake State Park covers 3,000 acres along the Lake Michigan shoreline and sports about 2,000 acres of sand dunes. It also has an off-road recreational vehicle (ORV) area that features 450 acres of dunes for ORV riding.

Not immediately clear is what rules or safety standards, if any, organizers have in place during drag races.