Joshua Lee Goldman, Glendale, Arizona dad, shot dead by 14 year old teen son after the boy overhead the father arguing with his sister and went to intervene.

A 14-year-old Arizona boy has been accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday afternoon in Glendale after the boy claiming he threatened his sister after returning home impaired.

Joshua Lee Goldman, 39, was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds with a holstered handgun in his waistband. The shooting happened just before 4pm investigators said.

The teen was caught 170 miles away in Kingman after a high speed chase with state troopers that reached speeds of 130 mph. A trooper deployed a Grappler device to drag the father’s Toyota Camry to a stop, AZFamily reported.

Did the father ever threaten any of the children?

The suspect’s 11 year old sister told Glendale police she was arguing with her father, when her brother stepped in and shot the parent multiple times. The sibling told police she was on the other side of a closed door and didn’t witness the shooting. Goldman’s daughter also told police that her father and brother were typically armed according to court documents.

The victim’s father was also at the home at the time of the shooting. He told police he heard an argument followed by gunshots but saw nothing. Both witnesses told police that the teen fled the house with friend in the father’s car.

A Ring doorbell camera caught the suspect and his friend running out the house carrying bags. The friend could be heard asking the teen ‘did you get the gun?’ with the teen heard replying ‘yeah.’

The boy was taken into custody wearing an empty holster on his belt. A gun was found on the car’s floorboard, FOX10 reported.

During police questioning the teen said that he and his sister lived in Nevada with their father but they were in Glendale visiting the grandfather for the summer. Goldman, the boy said, had been missing for more than a day but showed up ‘visibly intoxicated’ Tuesday afternoon.

The teen said Goldman began yelling at his sister. He demanded she give him her phone and hit her, the boy said. The teen said he yelled at his father to stop, but that Goldman came out of the bedroom reaching for the gun at his waist. He pulled his own gun and fired, telling cops he only wanted his father to stop.

At no point did the victim take out his gun and threaten the son, investigators said. It remained unclear if the father ever threatened his daughter. She says no, and her brother says yes.

Both the boy’s sister and his friend contradicted portions of his story. The sister said she did argue with her father about her phone but that he did not hit her. She agreed however that the father appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The teen was booked into jail and charged with second-degree murder. He was not identified because he is a minor.