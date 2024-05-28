Elizabeth Benavides, Hialeah, Florida woman, 68, accused of beating and abusing 96 year old mother along with neglecting her following tip off.

A Florida woman has been accused of repeatedly abusing her 96 year old mother at the home in Hialeah that they share.

Elizabeth Benavides, 68, described as the legal guardian of her elderly mother was arrested last week following allegations that she ongoing abused her mother.

Hialeah police said they were called to the mother and daughter’s home on Friday to conduct a welfare check on the mother.

Multiple arguments

Officers noted multiple bruises throughout the victim’s body and said the victim was hesitant to explain how she received them, WPLG reported.

The elderly woman was admitted to Hialeah Hospital to be treated for her injuries, located on her forearms, hands and legs.

During questioning, the victim told officers that her daughter has been living with her and taking care of her for the past six months. Benavides has been caring for her mother since 2022 according to WTVJ.

Police said the victim initially denied that her daughter had ever hit her, but said that the two have had multiple arguments about the mother waking her daughter up in the middle of the night.

The mother then claimed she received her injuries by slipping and falling on the floor.

Ongoing instances of abuse and negligence

According to an arrest report, a tenant who lives in the back portion of the home told police having made food for the victim on several occasions because the victim told her she had gone hours without eating anything.

Police said the tenant also claimed to have changed the victim’s adult diapers because her daughter did not do it.

According to the report, the tenant also said she has heard the victim screaming throughout the night, whereupon they noticed bruises on her in the morning.

Police said the tenant provided them with cellphone video of a conversation between the victim and tenant, in which the victim admitted that the bruises were caused by her daughter hitting her.

The mother conceded lying to detectives in order to protect her daughter.

Benavides who was taken into custody on charges of negligence with physical harm to an elderly person was released upon posting bond of $15,000.

The daughter is slated to appear for a court hearing on June 24.