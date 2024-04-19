Sheneca Cowart, Nashville teacher threatens to shoot up preschool.

Sheneca Cowart, Nashville pre-school teacher at the Academy of McCrory threatens to pull out gun and shoot fellow teacher and shoot up school.

‘You better run…’ A Nashville pre-school teacher has been arrested after she threatened to pull out a gun and shoot another teacher along with students on Thursday according to cops.

Sheneca Cowart, 29, a pre-school teacher at The Academy of McCrory is alleged to have made the threat against a teaching colleague following an argument.

At the time of the altercation, Cowart stated she kept a gun on her person and along with threatening to shoot the teacher would also ‘shoot up’ the preschool.

One teacher stated she overheard Cowart saying things such as, ‘when I start shooting, you better run,’ responding officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Cowart initially denied the claim, police stated. The educator is alleged to have told a teacher that she was going to shoot them in the ‘kneecaps because it would not kill them’. The teacher also denied having a gun on her only for police to later confirm finding a loaded gun in Cowart’s purse in the classroom along with a second gun in her car parked in the school parking lot according to WSMV.

A regard of Cowart’s Linkldn profile described her working at the place of employment since October, 2022 and previously working as the ‘team leader’ at Dollar General.

The profile also stated Cowart having a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections.

Cowart was charged with threat of mass violence at a school, two counts of carrying a gun onto school property and one count of assault.

She’s being held on a $37,000 bond.