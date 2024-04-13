Noelle Lynch missing Sacramento state college student mystery as junior involved in car accident, seen staying at Los Angeles and her phone found at LAX airport remains unaccounted for since last seen on April 3.

Where is she? The search for a California college student who vanished after leaving her family’s home earlier this month, who was then involved in a car accident has intensified after her cell phone was recently discovered at Los Angeles International Airport.

Noelle Lynch, 23, a junior at Sacramento State, left her parents’ home in a ‘difficult state of mind,’ only to then be involved in a car accident in Los Angeles and not heard or seen from since April 3. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the missing woman ‘may not be able to identify herself,’ in a press release earlier this week.

Her father, Mark Lynch told SFGate that she left their family home on April 1, with her family not knowing where she was going, ‘and the next thing we knew, she was in an accident in Los Angeles at 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2.’

‘Strange person’s phone…’

At least two other vehicles were involved in the crash. A report via KXTV cited Noelle’s mother, Kellie saying that her child ‘wasn’t hurt in the crash, but her car was totaled.’

Following the crash, Kellie Lynch booked a hotel room for Noelle near LAX, where her parents planned to meet up, only for Noelle to never show up.

‘We had no idea why she was in LA,’ Noelle’s dad told KXTV.

‘She’s a good person, she’s a good human, she’s caring and kind,’ her mother told KXTV.

The following day, on April 3, Noelle Lynch called her mother from a ‘strange person’s phone’ at noon, but she was ‘mostly not making sense,’ her dad told SF Gate.

That was the last time her parents heard from her.

According to the LAPD, Lynch was last seen on surveillance video walking from an Inglewood apartment in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard, about six miles from LAX, around 5 p.m. on April 3. Footage showed her walking about without any property.

Where is she and who is she with?

Her parents found her belongings in the apartment and found her phone at the Southwest ticket counter at LAX airport, with police saying there was no evidence that Noelle ever boarded a plane.

It remained unclear how Noelle came to be staying at the apartment.

‘Noelle requires medical attention,’ the LAPD said in an updated missing person flier.

‘All that matters is trying to get her back,’ Mark told SFGate. ‘The more people that can open their eyes, the better.’

‘She always calls,’ her dad reiterated. ‘This is very out of character. She has had a tough time, but she has always called.’

Her dad now suspects foul play may have been a factor in his daughter’s disappearance, with the dad saying the isolation of the pandemic was tough on Noelle and that it was ‘difficult for her to get back on track.’

‘We want to know that she’s OK and get her back and get her help,’ Mark said.

Foul play?

To date police have not stated suspecting foul play.

Lynch was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Family, friends and missing persons Facebook groups have been sharing her story and flyers with information, but concerns are intensifying as the search enters week two.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.