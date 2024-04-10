Robert ‘Bobby’ Dean Maher, Casper, Wyoming teen, 14, stabbed to death protecting girlfriend and her friend at Eastridge mall. Two teens arrested and charged as adults.

‘I don’t fight fair.’ A Wyoming teen boy was stabbed to death while trying to protect his girlfriend and her friend from a pair of teens at the mall, according to police.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Dean Maher, 14, died after he was stabbed twice in the stomach with a stolen kitchen knife at Eastridge Mall in Casper on Sunday according to Wyoming News Now.

Dominique Antonio Richard Harris and Jarreth Joseflee Sabastian Plunkett, both 15, were arrested later that day near the shopping mall.

‘Put the knife away!’

The suspects were charged as adults with felonious conspiracy to commit murder, felonious aggravated assault and battery and a misdemeanor theft, as reported by Cowboy State Daily.

Police respond to the scene after receiving a call about an unconscious boy outside the Hibachi Supreme Buffet in the mall.

An affidavit stated Maher being stabbed twice during ‘an altercation that just occurred.’

Witnesses told cops there was an altercation involving people called ‘JJ’ and Dom.’

The alleged assailants were wearing hooded balaclava-style masks.

A teen friend of Maher who accompanied him to the mall said they were there because Maher’s girlfriend had called saying two males were following her and a friend around the mall.

‘(Maher) then told (his girlfriend) that they were going to the mall to come and keep the girls safe,’ police recorded.

After Maher located the girls at the mall, he reportedly ‘kept telling JJ and Dom to leave,’ according to the police report.

The group then moved to the area outside the mall doors, where a physical fight ensued.

Maher’s friend told police that Dom slammed Maher to the ground before JJ walked up and stabbed him.

‘I don’t fight fair.’

Casper police obtained video showing Plunkett chasing Maher and yelling at him outside the mall entrance.

Following the stabbing, the suspects fled and allegedly dumped the bloodied knife and their balaclava masks in the parking lot, cops said.

During police questioning, the pair reportedly admitted to stealing the kitchen knives from Target used to fatally stab the 14 year old.

Plunkett reportedly told cops that Maher told him to ‘put the knife away, this isn’t fair.’

Plunkett claimed that Jarreth replied: ‘I don’t fight fair.’

According to the friend, there had been a previous incident at a park in Evansville between Maher and the suspects, who claimed he called them ‘freaks’ after he saw them go into a portal potty together.

Plunkett then allegedly asked one of Maher’s friends if they wanted to pay Maher’s ‘blood debt.’

Posted Maher’s father on Facebook in the aftermath: ‘Bobby Rest in Peace my baby I miss you so much Daddy was so proud of you and loved you so much so very much !

‘We are so devastated nothing can bring you back we love you Bobby my neeners my jr you will never be forgotten! I am dying inside and out right now and will be forever.’

The friend said he did not know the attackers’ last names, but that they all went to Dean Middle School together.

A Facebook group was created in honor of Maher and is planning a vigil for him which as of now, will be held on Thursday, 4/11, with a time, and place to be determined.

Maher’s family has launched a GoFundMe that has raised over $35,675 for funeral expenses.

Bobby according to the fundraiser leaves behind his parents and three brothers.