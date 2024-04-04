A clash of cultures? Saga Forsgren Elneborg, Pregnant Swedish woman strangled to death by Somalian boyfriend cause mom disapproved of white girl. Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim who has since been charged with the woman’s murder heads to trial next week in ‘honor’ killing.

A seven month pregnant woman in Sweden was strangled to death by her Somalian boyfriend in a suspected honor killing according to prosecutors.

Saga Forsgren Elneborg, 20, was found strangled to death – possibly with a lamp cord – at home in the city of Örebro – which is two hours from the capital Stockholm.

Prosecutors claim that her boyfriend, Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim, 22, from Somalia, killed her in April last year rather than face the shame of introducing the mother of his child, a ‘white woman’ to his Muslim family.

Expectant mom set about preparing birth of son

Saga’s family said she was excited about becoming a mother, and she regularly shared photos of her baby bump, ultrasound photos and even her positive pregnancy test with her loved ones.

Prior to the heavily pregnant woman’s murder, Saga had been sharing her journey to impending motherhood, including posting pictures of herself visibly pregnant along with matching baby clothes and a crib.

The mom to be also shared ultrasound pictures of her baby son to her loved ones, as well as a picture of her positive pregnancy test according to the dailymail.

But it was not to be.

According to prosecutors, Saga’s boyfriend in April of last year strangled the expectant mom, unable to face the supposed shame of introducing pregnant Saga to his Muslim family in an honor killing.

A clash of cultures?

Prosecutors said Ibrahim grew up believing that he ‘must date a woman of the same culture’ and dating a ‘white’ woman was ‘not okay’.

Saga and Ibrahim had been together for two years – a relationship he concealed from his mother, they said.

In a statement issued by their lawyer, Saga’s family said it had been a ‘long and painful wait’ since her death in April last year.

The Somalian man has now been charged with the murder of his seven-month-pregnant girlfriend, police said. It appears Ibrahim has not been charged with the murder of the unborn child, however according to the UK’s LBC.

A thousand-page arrest report was issued following the charge which contained pictures of the crime scene in their bedroom, showing a lamp cord.

Prosecutor Elisabeth Anderson said in a statement: ‘Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim has killed Saga Forsgren Elneborg by suffocating and strangling her by means of pressure on her neck with an impact on the trachea and the blood supply to the head.

She continued: ‘I mean that the murder took place in an honour context because the man wanted to preserve or restore his and his family’s honour by killing the woman who was carrying his child.’

Text messages between the two showed Ibrahim telling Saga in April last year that he would tell his family about their relationship and their expected child.

Saga died later the same night.

In the messages, Ibrahim said he was nervous about telling his family. He wrote: ‘Feels like I can almost feel my heartbeat all the way down to my stomach.’

Saga told him in response that ‘it will be fine’.

‘I didn’t do anything wrong’

Prosecutors say Ibrahim then went to Saga’s flat and ‘violently’ strangled her to death, Aftonbladet reported.

The child – a boy – also died inside Saga’s womb, prosecutors said.

He had also previously suggested to Saga that she have an abortion after discovering she was expecting a child, the text message also revealed.

There is no evidence to suggest Ibrahim’s family were involved in the Saga’s death, local media said.

Saga’s mother told Nerikes Allehanda: ‘She was so happy. She would move to a new apartment and start her life as a mother. This is the worst thing imaginable.’

Ibrahim will appear in court on April 10 and the trial will last 15 days.

He denies any wrongdoing and told police in an interrogation that he loved Saga and was still in disbelief over her death: ‘I have been in denial for nine months now.’