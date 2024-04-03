Paola Zarate Lassalle, Palm Beach, Florida mom sends over two dozen threats to daughter’s 11 year old classmate via TikTok after the two girls weren’t getting along, including threatening to come over and ‘kill her’.

‘Ima kill you ho lmao….’ A Florida mother has been accused of terrorizing one of her daughter’s 11 year old classmates after sending her more than a dozen threatening messages via TikTok.

Paola Zarate Lassalle, 28, of Lake Worth, was arrested and charged last week with sending written threats to kill or do bodily harm after deputies were alerted to messages the parent allegedly sent to the 11-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies met with the 11-year-old girl’s mother, who said that her daughter, a sixth grader at Okeechobee Middle School, had issues with Zarate Lassalle‘s daughter, with the two girls not getting along. They were able to ‘solve their issues’ at school, but then the mother noticed her daughter was getting messages on TikTok from two usernames, the affidavit stated according to FOX35.

These usernames were eventually traced back to Zarate Lassalle and her husband.

The messages started on Jan. 20.

‘Wake up lil girl if u want problems u got them f*** you and your momma and u got a dad so yeah b**** f*** with (my daughter) one more time and I promise u your mom and anybody that wants to get they a** whooped let me know because I’ll go to ur house don’t play with her,’ one of the messages said.

‘watch ur lil mouth is getting beat u better call ur mom because u got serious problems coming ur way dumb a*** let’s who’s kid u f***** with,’ stated another.

The messages continued in droves, according to the affidavit. Another message included the mother allegedly giving out her address and phone number and suggesting they meet up to fight, ‘run up if u bout it,’ according to the affidavit.

Stated another message, ‘Ima kill you ho lmao.’

‘To reach out directly to the kid in that way certainly seems very aggressive and excessive, instead of handling as adults should, between adults,’ a Palm Beach County dad told CBS12 News.

Investigators verified that these TikTok accounts were linked to Zarate Lassalle after receiving information from the social media platform on March 26.

The parent was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail the next day and charged with sending written threats to kill or do bodily harm, a second-degree felony. The mother was released less than 24 hours after posting $15,000 bond.