Officer Luis M. Huesca off duty Chicago cop shot and killed in carjacking in the Gage Park neighborhood while returning home from work. No arrests.

An off duty police officer in Chicago was shot and killed during a carjacking while on the way home from work over the weekend.

Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, was shot and killed in the Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

Officers responded to a ‘gunshot detection’ alert in the 550 block of South Kedzie Avenue, in Chicago’s south-west side, just before 3am.

No suspect identified

They located Huesca, who was shot multiple times, before they transported the officer to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, the officer was still in uniform, but wearing something on top of the uniform to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers.

Upon Huesca being shot, his vehicle was taken from the scene.

Huesca served as a Chicago Police officer for six years and was just two days shy of his 31st birthday.

A suspect has not yet been identified and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling announced Huesca’s death during a press conference later Sunday morning.

‘Another sad day for the Chicago Police Department. We lost one of our own today,’ Snelling said.

‘That officer was a victim of the type of crime that he was working against to keep people safe in this city.’

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he met with Huesca’s family Sunday morning.

‘No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain,’ Johnson said in a statement. ‘Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.’

Huesca’s vehicle was recovered hours after Sunday’s alleged carjacking KTVZ reported.

The officer is survived by his mother and his uncle.

A procession for the officer was held on Sunday.