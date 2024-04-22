Muckleshoot Casino stabbing: 29 year old man killed in random attack after 31 year old slashes victim standing at table from behind and stabs victim in the neck area. No known motive as Auburn, Washington police say both men were not known to each other.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apparent random attack while gambling inside a Washington state casino over the weekend.

The un-identified victim was standing at a table inside Muckleshoot Casino, near the city of Auburn, when another man snuck up behind him and without warning stabbed him in the neck. The 29-year-old died at the casino.

No known motive

The victim, had no relationship with the suspected murderer, the Auburn Police Department said. The suspect is 31 years old and police have not released the person’s name.

No one else was injured in the stabbing Kiro7 reported.

Auburn authorities received a call about the attack around 1:30am on Sunday.

Authorities have called the murder a ‘completely random act.’

Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley highlighted how terrifying the incident was by detailing how the victim was unaware of their danger:

‘It’s a scary and terrible situation that occurred and this person had no idea what was going to happen to them,’ Crossley said.

The murderer also made no apparent effort to conceal his horrific act.

Crossley told Fox13 the stabbing ‘happened at the casino on the casino floor’

‘There were a lot of people around. There were a lot of cameras,’ he said. ‘The suspect was arrested at the scene ‘without incident.”

Authorities said the victim and his attacker had no known previous contact with each other. The motive for the stabbing inside Muckleshoot Casino continued to remain unknown.

Offered Crossley: ‘We’re going to figure out why and how and what drove this person to act so heinously.’

The suspect has since been booked into King County Jail on pending murder charges.

Authorities continue to investigate.