Mei Huang Wolfe, wife of Harris County, Texas Judge, Bob Wolfe shoots dead nephew for overstaying welcome. Victim id as James Wolfe, with shooting death the result of ongoing feud.

The wife of a Texas judge is alleged to have shot dead her nephew after the man ‘overstaying his welcome’ at the couple’s residence.

Mei Huang Wolfe, the 48-year-old wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, was arrested and charged with murder on April 5, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X.

The fatal shooting happened at the Wolfes’ home in Katy on April 4 around 10 p.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

‘No longer welcome’

It’s thought the shooting may have been sparked following an argument after the Justice’s wife stated she no longer wanted her nephew-in-law, identified as 40-year-old James Wolfe II, living at the couple’s home as part of an ongoing feud between the relatives.

The judge unsuccessfully tried to get the gun away from his wife before she fired at the son of his sibling, killing him.

‘It may have been a situation where the female homeowner felt that he wasn’t welcome anymore and a disturbance broke out over that,’ top cop Ed Gonzalez said according to KHOU.

‘She retrieved a pistol and something happened during the altercation and she fired a shot, striking the nephew.’

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement stated.

Recent college graduate

The nephew according to Gonzalez had graduated from college months ago, and had been traveling before coming to Houston to stay with his relatives, FOX26 reported.

Bob Wolfe assumed the bench as a justice of the peace in a part of the Texas county in 2023 after he clinched an election the previous November.

The Houston native has two sons from a previous marriage. He shares a daughter with Mei Huang, whom he married after his first wife died, according to his campaign website.

The man’s wife was remanded to jail on a $100,000 bond with another court hearing expected Monday.