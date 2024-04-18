Madden Hein 1 year old Minnesota toddler dies after falling out of 3rd floor hotel window at South Dakota hotel while with his parents. Incident ruled a tragedy, no charges forthcoming.

A 1-year-old Minnesota boy has passed away two days after he fell from a hotel window in South Dakota over the weekend.

Madden Hein was critically injured after falling from the third floor of the Club House Hotel & Suites in Sioux Falls, on Saturday, April 13, circa 9am, only to mortally succumb to his injuries on Monday, The Star Tribune reported.

At the time of the tragedy, the toddler was staying at the hotel with his parents, before being rushed to a local hospital following the fall.

Sioux Falls Police described the boy’s death as an accident.

‘Everything just points to a tragic event,’ Sioux Falls Police public information officer Sam Clemens told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

It remained unclear how exactly the boy came to ‘accidentally’ fall out of the 3rd floor hotel window and why the boy’s parents were not able to preempt the boy being anywhere near the window.

In an April 16 Facebook post, the boy’s parents, Kathryn Nasby Hein and Alex Hein stated that they were ‘having a hard time processing this all’ and that their son’s organs were being donated.

‘His organs are going to help so many other people,’ the parents’ statement read. ‘Our little boy is a real life superhero. We will get to do a honor walk with him to his organ donation surgery. We will give out information when we know as this is a process. We have had so much love and support. We have felt it. We can’t explain how thankful we are for all of your thoughts and prayers. THANK YOU!’

A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $68,179 for the family as of the morning of April 17.

‘Madden has two amazing, loving parents who are teachers, an older sister who is 3 and a little sibling on the way who is due in August,’ the tribute added.

‘Thank you for all of the love and support that everyone is giving Madden’s family,’ the fundraiser shared.

Police do not plan to file charges in the case.