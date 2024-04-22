Teen shot dead at West Helena prom after party by former graduate

Lorenzo Harrison III, West Helena high school senior shot dead at prom after party by Donterious Stephens, former graduate of Arkansas school. No known motive.

A teenager in Arkansas has died after they were shot dead while standing outside a prom after party during the early hours of April 21. A 19 year old man man turned himself into police after he was identified as the suspect.

Lorenzo Harrison III, 18, a senior at Helena-West Helena’s Central High School, was shot and killed shortly before 1am on Sunday following his high school prom.

Donterious Stephens, 19, of Helena allegedly fatally shot Harrison outside an off-campus after-party in West Helena, which was being attended by other students from the high school. It remained unclear how many other students were at the venue at the time of the shooting.

No known motive

Stephens who fled the scene was identified as a former graduate of the high school according to KAIT8.

Following the shooting, the Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division issued a release stating that they were looking for a ‘Helena man’ who killed ‘a teenager outside a party ‘following Helena-West Helena’s Central High School (CHS) prom.’

The press release stated that the agents had identified a suspect:

‘Agents have identified a suspect, Donterious Stephens, 19, of Helena, a previous graduate, who will be charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons in the death of Lorenzo Harrison III, 18, a CHS senior.’

Shortly after the wanted man surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Upon his arrest, Stephens was charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearms according to the Phillips County Sheriffs Office.

Helena-West Helena’s Central School District posted a statement on Facebook, in which the district lamented the ‘senseless act of violence’ and that their ‘hearts were aching for the tragic loss of our beloved 12th-grade student at Central High School.’

The school district went on to inform students the ‘crisis team’ would be available at the high school the next morning ‘to provide immediate counseling services for all who need it.’

Police had yet to say what led to the Stephens allegedly shooting and killing his victim.

The suspect remained held at the Phillips County jail on Sunday.