What started as a missing persons case ended up with a mother and daughter found dead after Texas authorities confirmed that the pair who were last seen alive on the weekend were found deceased following a car crash.

Lauren Bonvillian, 33 and 4-year-old Savannah Bagley were found dead as a result of a single car crash in Hill County according to the Texas Departmanet of Public Safety. Officials say their car had been traveling westbound when it veered off the road before overturning and crashing into a pond.

Investigators reportedly found their wrecked Toyota Corolla in a pond off Highway 31 in between FM 939 and County Road 3272, KWTX reported.

Their vehicle was discovered early Monday evening, just on 7pm, after mother and daughter set out Sunday night, 10pm, leaving Corsicana on the way to Robinson.

It remained unclear when exactly the crash occurred and what caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

The mother and daughter were last seen in a blue 2020 Toyota Corolla, with Texas license plate number PBK-5471 after heading out 10pm Sunday night before a missing report was filed just on 4am Monday morning after they failed to return home, according to the Robinson Police Department.

The family has started a GoFundMe for the partner of Lauren Bonvillian who was also the child’s father, Dustin Bagley for funeral arrangments and time spent off work and necessary bills related to their deaths.

Of note, Lauren Bonvillian was booked into the McLennan County Jail on 4/2/2024, for a string of car violations, including:

FAIL TO RPT NON-INJ COLLIS-WRNT

FAILED TO DRIVE SINGLE LANE-WRNT

DAMAGE TO ATTENDED VEH>=$200-BM

NO LIABILITY INS-WRNT

The investigation remains active and ongoing.