Jerel McGeachy Kansas City father shoots dead wife, Domonique A. McGeachy and 12 year old son in Northland, Missouri murder suicide. No known motive. Family had moved into new neighborhood just a year ago with the couple’s 12 year old son, Jerel D. McGeachy Jr. a rising prodigy.

A rising star denied by his own dad… A Northland, Missouri father is believed to have shot dead his wife, the couple’s 12 year old son before then killing himself in a suspected murder-suicide according to Kansas City police.

The family of three’s body was found during a welfare check on Monday at their residence located in the 8300 block of Northwest 90th Street, just north of 152 Highway and west of I-29. KCPD was called to the residence around 9:46 a.m. on April 1, 2024.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of Jerel D. McGeachy Jr., 12, and then a short time later, the bodies of his mother, Domonique A. McGeachy, 38, and father, Jerel D. McGeachy, 38.

According to police, Domonique McGeachy and Jerel McGeachy Jr. both appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Jerel McGeachy also died from a gunshot wound, which investigators believe was self-inflicted. The 38-year-old father was a police officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Domonique McGeachy also worked with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a nurse. Both husband and wife worked at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center.

A welfare check had been requested when neither parent turned up to work along with the boy failing to turn up to school.

Distraught family and friends described the couple’s 12 year old son as a brilliant young man, who had a deep knowledge of black history. The boy attended Congress Middle School in the Park Hill School District.

Jerel McGeachy Jr. would often give speeches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior according to family friend, Chris Ware.

‘I remember the confidence that he spoke with and that it inspired me,’ Ware told KMBC.

Ware invited McGeachy and his family to Topeka to speak on three separate occasions at various events to honor black history. After finding McGeachy’s Facebook page, Ware invited him to a Juneteenth event in Topeka last year.

‘I feel like we lost one of our future leaders,’ he said.

Ware said he met McGeachy’s family and did not see any warning signs.

‘They were just really good people,’ fellow Veteran Affairs worker, Deena Roe told KMBC. ‘To the family, I want to just give our sincerest condolences.’

The Park Hill School District sent an email to families providing resources as students process the loss.

‘While this is beyond tragic, and finding the words is challenging, we feel responsible for sharing this information with you as a school family,’ Congress Principal Dr. Ryan Smith shared in an email to parents.

Neighbors who lived in relatively new constructed homes were stunned.

The McGeachy had moved into the relatively new neighborhood just over a year ago.

‘It’s a new neighborhood, super nice people, super quiet neighborhood. It’s a shock,’ Subdivision resident Rick Turner told KMBC.

Authorities had yet to say what led up to the double murder suicide.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects as investigation into the case continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.