Elvia Espinoza, Polk County elementary teacher mom stabbed to death by pre-med son, Emmanuel Espinoza cause she got on his nerves. A Florida community grieves as they ask why?

A pre-med student in Florida is alleged to have stabbed his Polk County elementary school school teacher mom to death cause she ‘got on his nerves’ for years.

Emmanuel Espinoza, a 22-year-old student at the University of Florida, was heading to a family event when he asked his mom, Elvia Espinoza, if he could stay with her for the weekend at her Frostproof home about two hours south of Orlando, according to the Daily Mail.

But when the 46-year-old second-grade teacher opened the door at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, the woman’s son proceeded to violently stab at his mother.

‘I wanted to kill her for many years…’

‘She lived in the forest, in a very nice house, south of Frostproof,’ Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a released statement. ‘He knocked on the front door, and when mom opened the front door, he began to stab her.

‘She ran from him, she was talking to a family member on the phone, and … he stabbed her until she fell down and died.

‘We talked to him, and he confessed,’ the sheriff continued. ‘He said, ‘You know, I have wanted to kill my mother for many, many years because she got on my nerves.’’

Espinoza then called 911 and confessed to dispatchers he had just stabbed his mother to death, the sheriff added.

Espinoza, who has been charged with first-degree murder, allegedly told authorities that he really loved his mom, but she irritated him, according to the sheriff.

In a Sunday statement, Polk Public Schools said they will have several grief counselors at Frostproof Ben Hill Griffin Jr. Elementary where the educator worked on Monday, as well as counselors at Ben Hill Griffin Jr. Middle-Senior, where Elvia worked as a secretary.

Outpouring of grief for much beloved elementary teacher as community asks why?

Notice of the educator’s death led to a cascade of tributes WFLA reported.

‘Her students and colleagues greatly loved her, and her sudden, unexpected death is a devastating loss,’ said a spokesperson for the Polk County Public Schools. ‘She was a very special part of her school family.’

‘Elvia always had a smile,’ Nancy Murray DeMarco said in an online tribute.

‘Loved her family and her children,’ she added. ‘Was proud to be a teacher and worked hard to be one. She was one of my best students, a co-worker, and a fellow teacher.’

‘Elvia Espinoza was the sweetest person to me and my family she was always cheerful and kind,’ another woman, Sherry Dacres, wrote.

In the interim a community struggled to understand how a young man with everything to live for gave it all away to allegedly kill his much beloved mother

Emmanuel Espinoza remained in custody on no bail at Polk County Jail, according to Click Orlando.