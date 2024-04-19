Vladimir Lopez German stabs Dominic Cruz Aguilera to death over parking space. Dispute between neighbors over car blocking on street leads to deadly outcome.

‘Please don’t let me die…’ A Bronx man has been accused of fatally stabbing his 19 year old neighbor over a parking spot.

Vladimir Lopez German, 45, is alleged to have banged on the door, of Dominic Cruz Aguilera, who was inside his Morris Heights home, when he demanded the teen move his car shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

According to the victims’ father, the 19 year old teen was getting ready to go to work when the 45 year old neighbor had demanded his son immediately move his car.

‘Dad, please don’t let me die,’

Upon the 19 year old going outside to change spots near Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane, an argument erupted, leading to an enraged Lopez German allegedly plunging a knife into the 19 year old’s’ chest.

The wounded teen stumbled to a nearby bodega, with open wounds, according to ABC 7.

‘I kept yelling and I said, ‘He’s going to die, he’s going to die,” bodega worker Wendy Reinoso told the outlet.

EMS rushed Aguilera to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, but he could not be saved.

Aguilera’s father walked in and saw the bloody scene. He said his son pleaded ‘Dad, please don’t let me die,’ as he was transported to Lincoln Hospital.

‘The best brother ever’

His grieving brother, who ran an auto body shop with him, remembered him as a ‘beautiful person.’

‘The best brother ever. I’m not saying that because he passed away. He always got my back,’ the sibling told ABC7.

Lopez German — who reportedly works as an Uber driver — was later caught and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The man was awaiting arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court on Friday morning.

It was his first arrest and he lived across the street from the victim, police stated according to the nypost.