Dad laces newborn’s milk w/ anti-freeze to get out of child support

Curtis Jack, South Fulton, Georgia dad who laced newborn’s milk with anti-freeze to get out of paying child support sentenced to 50 years jail. Had originally wanted woman who became pregnant with his child to have an abortion, but chose instead to have the baby girl.

A Georgia man was sentenced to 50 years jail in a failed bid in trying to poison a newborn with antifreeze because he dind’t want to pay child support.

Curtis Jack was convicted on charges of first degree cruelty to children and criminal attempt to commit murder, South Fulton Police stated in a Facebook release.

Police said Jack and a woman he worked with were involved in an intimate relationship in 2020, with Jack insisting the woman upon becoming pregnant having an abortion. Except she didn’t want one.

Hatched plan to get out of having to pay child support for newborn

The un-named woman gave birth on September 24, 2020, only to be hospitalized after the birth. A week later, she asked Jack to take breastmilk for the newborn to the child’s grandmother, who was caring for both the newborn and the woman’s older daughter.

That’s when Jack hatched his ill-fated plan.

Within 24 hours, the infant became critically ill and poisoning was suspected. During police questioning, Jack admitted he’d put antifreeze in the breastmilk he took to the grandmother, in a bid to get out of having to pay child support, according to WSB.

Upon being indicted, however, he withdrew the confession.

Prosecutors presented testimony from the mother, the grandmother, detectives, and medical experts — including a demonstration of how easy it was to poison the milk — to obtain the conviction on all counts.

Jack was booked into the Fulton County Jail early Friday. As part of his 50 year sentencing, the man will have to serve 40 years in custody.

The city of South Fulton is about a 20-mile drive southwest of downtown Atlanta.

The child’s mother said the baby recovered and is doing well.